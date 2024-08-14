During the presentation, which was held at the group’s headquarters in Mountain View, California, a number of Google officials took turns highlighting the features of the Pixel 9 phones and other Google smart devices.

But the star of the show was generative AI, with Gemini, Google’s flagship software, now embedded in devices, allowing users to communicate directly with them.

“Through our demos, you can see how Gemini on Android will help you by combining real-world knowledge, information about you, and the apps you use every day,” said Jenny Blackburn, a group vice president.

Google has a big advantage in AI tools, as it can collect user data thanks to its wide range of services, including its search engine, its Android mobile operating system, and apps like YouTube, Google Maps, and Gmail.

By providing this AI-based assistant with this information, it can become a kind of omniscient secretary, available at any time, that can perform a wide range of tasks on behalf of the user.

“With user permission”

Despite its internet empire, Google has not been able to establish itself in the smartphone market, where its neighbor Apple, South Korea’s Samsung and China’s Xiaomi dominate the market.

But Apple only recently entered the generative AI race, launching Apple Intelligence in June, a year and a half after OpenAI’s frenetic race with ChatGPT.

Google, which is leading the race with Microsoft, hopes to give new momentum to its smartphones and enhance the appeal of Android.

The Pixel 9 models feature a custom-designed Gemini chip that can understand and produce data in the form of text, sound, images, and more.

“Gemini can provide users with unparalleled personal assistance by accessing, with their permission, the right information in their email, their calendar, and more,” said Shenaz Zak, a Pixel product lead, during a press conference.

For example, an AI assistant could make an appointment with a hairdresser or mechanic, write messages, find and extract information from screenshots, view an invitation to an activity and check if the user can participate, and more.

“This software handles these kinds of complex requests without sending the user’s personal data to a third-party AI provider that the user may not know or trust,” Zak said, implicitly referring to Apple, which has partnered with OpenAI to provide such functionality.

“Some of the new tools seem incredibly useful, but can be seen as invasive,” commented eMarketer analyst Grace Harmon. “Users will decide whether they find them useful or too scary.”

Microsoft came under fire in May after it unveiled an “AI PC” that would allow the computer to remember everything a user sees on the screen.

Call recording and summarization

But Jenny Blackburn, in her presentation of Gemini Live, a chat app for the assistant, available in English on all Android smartphones, said that “an AI assistant is only really useful and personal if it can hold conversations.”

This tool should allow the user to exchange ideas and practice before a job interview, for example.

This is the ultimate goal of technology companies: to provide highly personalized AI tools that are capable of thinking like humans.

Meta (Facebook and Instagram) has also made great progress in designing and deploying these new digital tools that can be described as “friendly.”

Its Ray-Ban smart glasses provide a new dimension for Meta AI, an assistant program that can “see” and “hear” the environment of the user wearing the glasses.

The new Google phones will be able to record phone calls and summarize them directly on the device.

The Pixel 9 will start at around $990, while the more advanced Pro models will start at $1,210 and the foldable model will start at $2,090.

Beyond generative AI, pure AI continues to deliver new products that are more efficient than ever, especially in terms of their cameras, photo editing tools, and even… phones.

Zak promised that the Clear Calling feature “will help improve the sound quality of calls.”