Google has decided to go easy on AI-powered chatbots, even though it’s developing one (Bard). At the same time, aware of the risks that new technology brings with it, it has decided to introduce it to the general public through its popular search engine, where it all began, to provide insights into the results that go beyond simple answers that we knew before. Google has introduced its “AI Snapshot” to query results, a colored rectangle that allows you to perform all the magic allowed by AI, such as deepening the conversation with contextual answers and questions, switching to other apps depending on your needs, probing the answers to open submenus depending on the aspects we are interested in investigating. In the screen below, for example, you can see how Google search is able in the Snapshot to answer a complex question, following a logical thread that includes a general discourse and various links to expand the search.

The AI ​​Snapshot does nothing but create a kind of summary relating to the topic that interests us, and builds the discourse according to our specific needs. Next to the colored box, however, Google will remind us with a stamp that “generative AI is in an experimental state”. One way for Google to distance itself from a technology in the sights of the institutions as its real potential is not yet known. A cautious move compared to rival Microsoft, which is instead rebuilding the entire experience of its Bing search engine and that of Office around ChatGPT, OpenAI’s generative AI technology. Google said it is still working on the final details of the AI ​​Snapshots that will be implemented in Google Search, and that beta testing will begin shortly.