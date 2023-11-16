EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section openly for its daily and global information contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Who has not used Artificial Intelligence (AI) for different everyday tasks? Difficult to escape from a tool that is becoming more useful and popular every day. According to Bloomberg, ChatGPT receives 1.6 billion visits each month. This means that there will be around 16 billion visits worldwide this year; a figure that is expected to grow exponentially. If we focus on Latin America and the Caribbean, more than 300 million have been registered so far in 2023.

In recent months, generative AI tools have had the potential to be a game-changer in several industries, including education.

As analyzed in the latest UNESCO reports, education systems must always ensure that the best interests of students are at the center and that digital technologies are used to support education based on human interaction rather than aiming to replace it. But are education systems prepared to do so while generative AI is already disrupting the learning and teaching ecosystem?

To try to answer this question, let’s delve into the transformative world of this tool, with a special focus on ChatGPT. This application demonstrates the ability to not only make predictions, but also generate new content that resembles human-produced material. However, it lacks real understanding or awareness. It simply adds fragments of words using statistical probabilities to generate potentially valuable texts, which is not really “intelligent”.

AI, when used well, brings significant benefits. It can support teachers, personalize learning with tutoring systems, and automate administrative tasks, allowing educators to focus more on teaching and guiding students. However, current educational challenges in terms of access, equity and inclusion can be significantly amplified by digital exclusion, lack of connectivity and digital readiness of countries. In addition to these challenges, we have many educational systems still attached to teaching methods based on memorization and lack of relevance that can hinder the effective integration of AI.

To fully realize its potential, we must adopt a transformative educational paradigm. A proper rethinking of what it means to teach and learn is required, which means prioritizing critical thinking, collaboration and creativity-driven pedagogies, cross-cultural understanding and global citizenship education, as well as AI literacy.

If the education debate only focuses on how to integrate or develop AI skills, we will miss the opportunity to put students at the center of the learning environment and advance what it means to be human, distinguishing ourselves from machines. This requires improving education to ensure that students acquire high-level thinking skills, ethics, values, subject- and context-specific content, as well as technological know-how.

Introducing AI into education is a complex issue and there is no one-size-fits-all approach. If we consider the adoption of these tools by teachers, for example, we may first need to show how this can potentially reduce the workload of educators and how it could be an aid to creativity, as well as establishing systems of support teachers and address ethical issues. Adequate training of teachers and students is essential to integrate AI effectively and ethically into the learning environment.

Research has also identified other challenges in implementing AI in education. For example, to ensure fair, inclusive and equitable AI applications, we need to think about how to integrate AI into the curriculum, develop ethical guidelines for AI in education, and address biases in data, among other things. Additionally, ethical concerns regarding privacy and data use require thorough consideration. It is worth highlighting the case of cyberbullying experienced in Extremadura, Spain, where the Police have identified several minors after families reported the circulation of fake nude images of their daughters, minors, all generated with AI. A new method of digital violence against girls and women that is becoming popular in many countries.

There are ethical concerns that can not only be addressed at the school level, but require careful regulation to ensure that AI serves the human interests of inclusive education systems and avoids over-reliance on technology companies. Only by preserving essential human intellectual capabilities, while exploring the capabilities of AI, can we enrich our lives and move towards augmented human intelligence supported by digital technologies, ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all.

The international education community’s commitment to advancing AI education must remain vigilant, creating a future where AI-powered learning promotes inclusion, quality and equity for all students and interaction-centered education. human instead of seeking to replace it. For example, it would be valuable to take into account Paulo Freire’s statement and vision about the importance of a dialogic approach to education, where teachers and students participate in mutual learning and co-construct knowledge.

Cutting-edge technologies are often advertised and surrounded by promises, with their benefits at the forefront, without taking into account the broader social implications of their ethical and inclusive adoption or use. More public regulation is needed, a cautious approach to the integration of AI in education, where additional research, engagement of diverse stakeholders and informed decision making to navigate the complexities of an AI-driven world must be in place. the highest level of an inclusive policy agenda.