The University of Zaragoza and the company Identy.io have joined to launch the Identy Touchless ID chair in artificial intelligence applied to biometric security before the expansion of the biometric management of identities worldwide.

The chair will focus on investigating in this field, in addition to undertaking dissemination, training and realization of degree and master’s work. In addition, scholarships, communication activities and awards and the Development of innovative, sustainable and adapted solutions to various technological realities.

Through these axes of action, multiple applications will be addressed in the present and future society of AI in biometric security. It will also allow it to have professionals trained to guarantee the safety of bank procedures or the correct authentication of identities in the telecommunications or airports and hotels sector quickly and easily and from the mobile phone of the end user, among other applications.

The new chair will be led by the professor and researcher at the School of Engineering and Architecture of the University of Zaragoza, Antonio Miguel Artiaga. His mixed commission is formed by Marta García Gomar and Carlos Vaquero Avilés-Cascos, by the company Identy.io, as well as by the Vice Chancellor for Digital Education and Permanent Training in functions of the University of Zaragoza, Ana Allueva Pinilla, and the Professor and researcher at the School of Engineering and Architecture, Eduardo Lleida Solano.