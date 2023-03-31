The Privacy Guarantor blocks ChatGpt in Italy

The Guarantor Authority for the protection of personal data resolved the “stop a Chat GPT until he complies with discipline privacy“. Reads a note released by the same Authority. “The Guarantor – explains the press release – has ordered, with immediate effect, the provisional limitation of the processing of data of Italian users towards Open AI, the US company that developed and operates the platform. At the same time, the Authority opened an investigation”

“Chat GPT – continues the note – the best known of the software artificial intelligence relational capable of simulating and processing human conversations, on March 20 it had suffered a data loss (data breach) concerning user conversations and information relating to the payment of subscribers to the paid service”.

“In the provision – it is explained – the Privacy guarantor notes the lack of information to users and all interested parties whose data is collected by Open AI, but above all the absence of a legal basis that justifies the mass collection and storage of personal data, in order to ‘train’ the algorithms underlying the functioning of the platform. As evidenced by the checks carried out, the information provided by Chat GPT do not always correspond to the real data, thus determining an inaccurate processing of personal data”.

“Finally – specifies the note of the Guarantor – despite, according to the terms published by Open AIthe service is aimed at people over the age of 13, the authority highlights how the absence of any filter for verifying the age of users exposes minors to answers that are absolutely unsuitable with respect to their degree of development and self-awareness”.

“Open AI – he concludes the authority – which does not have a registered office in the Union but has designated a representative in the European Economic Area, must communicate within 20 days the measures undertaken in implementation of what is requested by the Guarantor, under penalty of a fine of up to 20 million euros or up to 4% of the global annual turnover”.

At the Catholic University the experiment to give a “body” to ChatGpt

Chat GPTthe generative artificial intelligence developed by the American startup Open AI and capable of simulating human speech, it enters its first “body”. This is the objective behind the experiment carried out at the Catholic University of Milan in the field of research in social robotics.

