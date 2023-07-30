A man had a genetic analysis done last April in Buenos Aires. His name has not been made public, but this Friday all of Argentina found out: he was the son of Cristina Navajas, a woman who was kidnapped in 1976 by the dictatorship of that country when she was 27 years old and just a few weeks pregnant. The baby was born in captivity, handed over to a family of usurpers and denied his identity for decades. This Friday he became the 133rd grandson that the Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo have recovered: he is 46 years old and just met him with his family.

Son of Olga Cristina González and Maurice Jeger. Child born in September/December 1975. IGrandmothers

The Grandmothers have an infallible method to recover missing grandchildren since the early eighties: the genetic data of the families they are looking for are stored in a public file and are checked against those who knock on the door with doubts about their identity. But the only way to find a grandchild is for these people to decide to go for a DNA analysis, something that the Grandmothers promote with campaigns in which they have participated until Lionel Messi. This week, while the Grandmothers were preparing the announcement of the recovery of a new grandson, the artistic project of an advertising art director has become one of the most massive campaigns in recent times.

Santiago Barros, 46, has recreated how around 50 people born in the seventies in clandestine detention centers or kidnapped by the military dictatorship would look like today when they were just a few months old. His project, which he spreads on a private Instagram account called IGrandmothers, has appeared in practically all the national media and has created a community of more than 10,000 followers. “Artificial intelligence cannot generate portraits with scientific parameters. This is not a search tool for Grandmothers, it is just an exercise in memory and denunciation”, warns Barros in conversation with EL PAÍS. “It is a reminder of the horror, that these crimes happened and continue to happen: a person with an expropriated identity is a crime that continues, that continues to be committed today.”

IGrandmothers

The process, he describes, is simple: a couple of prompts to the Midjourney app, which creates the image from the parents’ portraits. In most cases, Barros relied on the archive of photographs of the Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo, but he says that many families have sent him more photographs for his work. “I put the photos in the app and ask them to mix them in a 45-year-old person, a man and a woman, and I intervene when I see that those people have a salient feature,” he says. “I was interested in going beyond a very established idea: when we refer to disappeared grandchildren, the idea that they are babies because they were appropriated at birth, but now they are people my age,” remained.

With @IAbuelas, Barros has been able to recreate what those stolen children would look like today. In most cases, she posts portraits of both men and women, with no certainty about dates or gender. In others, she has more data. Barros has been able to imagine what people like Clara Anahí Mariani, who would be 47 years old on August 12, would look like, thanks to the available portraits of her parents. Clara Anahí was kidnapped when she was just over three months old. The daughter of Diana Teruggi Daniel Mariani, she was born on August 12, 1976, and was the only survivor of the attack on her house that killed her mother and four other Montoneros militants, the armed wing of Peronism. The photograph that was taken of her when she was a baby is one of the great postcards of that tragic time.

Son of Beatriz Haydée Neuhaus and Juan Francisco Martinis. Child born in August 1976. IGrandma

From Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo they have appreciated the “permanent accompaniment” of this kind of initiatives that support their search, but they have warned that “this initiative is not scientific, but artistic-playful”. “So far, the only infallible method to link a grandson or granddaughter with her family of origin is through genetic interbreeding in the National Genetic Data Bank,” they have published in a statement. “Therefore, we insist that this IG account is impressive because of the faces it throws up, but that it nonetheless lacks accuracy in its results. That’s why if you don’t look like any of those faces, you might as well be one of the grandchildren we’re looking for.”

