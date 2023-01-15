New York State Bans Students And Teachers From Using ChatGPT, The Software That Uses Artificial Intelligence To Write Human-Indistinguishable Text

For some years now, the first generations of human beings raised by machines have been living on earth. We’re talking about kids who spend more time in front of a smartphone from an early age than interacting with other human beings or with their parents.

The smartphone as a babysitter is a panacea for families, in a stressful society like ours. Children are almost hypnotized by the screen which has the effect, experts explain, of calming them, creating a dynamic of addiction. In this way agitation and uneasiness subside, with a process of dissociation. In this way the child no longer processes the emotional distress with adults or parents, which is normal at that age. Human beings don’t teach them to explain it and they learn not to feel what is happening inside them anymore, with a detachment from reality. The effects could be truly devastating.

Artificial intelligence is grafted onto this carpet, the ability of machines to elaborate reasoning typical of human beings. It is unthinkable what artificial intelligence can already do today and what “reaches” to end users via smartphones is only 1% of what the governmental and military apparatuses see that matter.

In this vein we should read the news of the New York City education department which has banned access to ChatGPT, due to the negative impact it has on the brains of children. What is a GPT chat? It’s software he uses artificial intelligence to write even very complex texts that are indistinguishable from human ones. The app that uses it was launched in November and in the United States it immediately became a trend at school, to rip off teachers. Even complex questions can be asked to Artificial Intelligence which will draw up a witty essay also full of quotations. The software was created by the OpenAI company.

The New York Times recently showed writers and educators samples of ChatGPT messi writing compared with the writing of human students, and none of them were able to reliably distinguish the artificial bot from the text of a real-life writer.

But it is the controversial nature of the contents that should make us reflect.

Artificial Intelligence has no critical sense but it can simulate itdoes homework like a robot instructed to respect the defined rules but can playfully violate them, expresses the conformist arguments that the masses accept.

Jenna Lyle, Deputy Press Secretary for New York Schools, said in a statement, “Due to concerns about negative impacts on student learning and concerns about content security and accuracy, logging into ChatGPT is limited to New York City public school networks and devices. While the tool may be able to provide quick and easy answers to questions, it does not develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills, which are essential for academic and lifelong success”.

A month ago, the Los Angeles school district preemptively blocked the site on all networks and devices in its system “to protect academic honesty while a benefit-risk assessment is being conducted,” he told the cnn this week a district spokesman.

An OpenAi spokesperson told the US magazine Motherboard: “We don’t want ChatGPT to be used for misleading purposes in schools or elsewhere, so we’re already developing mitigations to help anyone identify text generated by that system.”

But it’s not just the learning of the pupils or the silly aut aut to breaking the rules that are at stake here.

Artificial Intelligence already has all the potential to overcome the ethical limits imposed by man. It does not yet have the neuroplasticity of the human braini.e. the ability of man to adapt to the environment, but it is only a matter of time: by increasing the number of neural networks it will be able to outclass man as we have outclassed chimpanzees.

As National Geographic Television producer and documentarian James Barrat explained: “AI could destroy us”

They are machines that, like in a dystopian film, can also become autonomous. Once placed in the internet of things recreate reality as they already do today in a small way. See the ability of Artificial Intelligence to filter news for readers, indicating what they are allowed to read and what is not and how much should be obscured on the net. Artificial intelligence will soon replace the production of mass content, including that of journalists, with the effect of becoming reality construction tools for those with large amounts of capital.

But the picture will not be the traditional one we have experienced so far, with small circles of the privileged ruling the world and large masses of the exploited. Something that goes beyond risk is at stake, human nature and its role on earth is at stake.

Before it’s too late, a collective reflection on what the great psychologist Erich Fromm said: man is no longer truly the master of the world he has built. If God died in the 20th century, man dies in the 21st.

