Hollywood goes on strike against Artificial Intelligence

With the bridges almost finished, a new topic brightens up the week: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is back on trend. The news is that Hollywood goes on strike against Artificial Intelligence. The world is in anguish not about a possible world war but because humanity’s new drug is at risk: Netflix, Amazon and Apple series. Screenwriters, actors and directors, 10,000 people who fear that AI will steal their job. Behind it is the renewal of the employment contract and the production companies’ attempt to reduce costs. Hence the Luddite and decomposed reaction.



So long as Italians are “Americans a few months late” we are waiting for the technological paturnies to reach the Belpaese. Benedetto Croce’s homeland can’t wait to get another dose of anti-technology. But on closer inspection we have already started: we were the first in the world to block ChatGPT thanks to the zeal and diligence of the Authority in search of cheap visibility. Scholars, doctors and scholars mobilized. I wrote about it here.

Milena Gabanelli – from the Corriere della Sera – overwhelmed with experiments that she would have personally carried out on AI and lets us know that she buggered her: the dayanalyst, first in the world, defeated AI, other than Carlo Rivelli or MIT, it was she, new Oppenheimer, who put it in the bag. In reality, the discourse on Artificial Intelligence is much more complex and concerns the relationship between humanity and technology. Naturally, billionaire interests revolve around it if a guy like Elon Musk has moved, it means that there is stuff. Everything was born in a transhumanist environment.

