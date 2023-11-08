One of the crux of contention between the striking actors a Hollywood which are part of the SAG-AFTRA union, and the studios is decidedly controversial: the production companies would in fact like to be able to recreate the appearance of the dead actors using the artificial intelligence without any consent.

The clause was contained in a proposed agreement which was rejected by the trade union. Basically, the studios would like to be able to exploit deceased actors who are still in high demand, without having to ask their families or beneficiaries for consent. However, the union does not want to give him this loophole, which is decidedly questionable for the artists and their memory, so he refused to sign.

Reportedly, theAlliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) would like to scan for artificial intelligence actors who earn more than $32,000 per television episode or $60,000 per film.

The studios would pay once to scan the likenesses of these artists, giving them their cut, but paying nothing later for their reuse. In practice they would like to use the actors’ likenesses unlimitedly, without having to ask permissions.

According to what emerged, when this part of the agreement became public, the AMPTP ran for cover by proposing a new agreement, which also includes consent to use the likenesses of the dead artists.