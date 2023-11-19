Artificial Intelligence, this is how it will revolutionize our lives

The ability of machines to learn at almost the “speed of light”, thus making decisions for each of us, is defined as Artificial Intelligence. A process that is talked about a lot but which, to very few, is truly clear in its evolutionary process. But it is certain that it is changing the lives of all of us faster and faster, impacting our lives 360 degrees. But more specifically, what are the areas most affected by AI? There are many, let’s see below which are the most affected. First of all, employment. A study by the MaKinsey Global Institute indicates that within the next ten years, 60% of jobs could be automated, resulting in a loss of between 14% and 35% of employment. But, on the other hand, the “World Economic Forum” hypothesizes a gain of as many as 133 million new jobs. In short, a mixed impact on jobs. For example, AI already makes it possible to manage a supply chain, optimize the decision-making process, carry out accounting and even control production phases. An increase in efficiency estimated between 30% and 50%.



Artificial Intelligence, the worrying entry into the world of information

Another revolutionized sector is that ofinformation. Apps like Image they are able to process any type of content at low cost. Videos, web pages, network messages or communications based on the data you provide. Obviously on the flip side there is the very heavy risk of creating fake news capable of influencing elections, wars and investments. Third Health. The collaboration between artificial intelligence and precision medicine guarantees the patient, for example, a “tailor made” approach based on his genetic, biological and environmental factors. Fourth, school education. ChatGPT or Bard they are commonly used tools for students to prepare homework. But they can also make teaching easier. But heavy criticism becomes dto UNESCO which underlines how “artificial intelligence can be a tool with enormous potential with risks and challenges”. While it may provide quick answers to questions, it does not develop the critical thinking and problem-solving skills that are essential for academic and life success.”

Artificial Intelligence, a nightmare for journalists, writers, screenwriters and actors

Fifth Entertainment and Content Creation. The great nightmare of journalists, writers, screenwriters and actors. Artificial intelligence, in fact, can create films, music, texts, books and video games. New rules will regulate the use of artificial intelligence in cinema. Also in this area, robots such as Charbox or software such as Word allow you to identify different voices and accents, texts and images to provide answers, reproductions or translations. It is used, for example, by Bard, ChatGPT or Google Lens applications. And they can be operated by children under 13 years old. Sixth, Machine Learning which allows systems to learn autonomously without programming. Voice assistants such as Alexa, Ok Google, Siri or Bixby use this system to perform actions autonomously. Seventh, Artificial Vision whereby machines can do, for example, facial recognition at borders or airports. Or through virtual assistants, real avatars, they are able to respond to common requests, from the purchase of different types of products and services.

Artificial Intelligence, robots and humans can collaborate

Eighth Robotics, where machines can collaborate with humans, replacing them in repetitive and tiring tasks. Ninth is Purchasing, which can be oriented based on the specific needs or desires of the consumer. Tenth is Finance and Consulting where the AI ​​already deals with financial analysis, risk management, investments and legal and economic consultancy. Eleventh safe. Here new systems are crucial to detect threats, prevent fraud and protect privacy. The real risk lies in what to do if the system begins to think criminally.Twelfth is transport. Artificial intelligence is used to improve road safety, optimize public transport and develop new modes of mobility. It will also find more and more applications in large logistics chains or in air or rail traffic. Thirteenth in Government activity where it will be essential to improve the efficiency of public services, make decisions and protect national security.

Fourteenth in Science. Artificial intelligence is able, among other things, to identify alterations in the genome that cause the appearance of diseases or by reducing the discovery of molecules with medicinal properties to a few days. Or help in the discovery of new vaccines. And significant impacts are starting to be seen in agriculture, on social networks and on environmental forecasts. A world that is changing rapidly in a way that not even the greatest visionaries could have ever imagined. Will it be good? Bad? We may have many answers soon.

