Christian Gardiner, CEO of SAS Iberia, is convinced that data analysis will help tackle major global problems. "We, along with many other companies, are contributing our technology," he emphasizes. The firm has recently launched a software of advanced analytics and artificial intelligence that manages, examines and interprets reports of gender-based violence in order to predict repeat attacks. The platform ―used by the Gender Violence Unit (VioGén) of the Secretary of State for Security― combines the millions of data from the complaints with information on up to 50 indicators such as the socioeconomic conditions of the family nucleus or the degree of vulnerability of the victims.

For Gardiner this software It is one more example of the power of new technologies. In an interview, the head of the advanced analytics and artificial intelligence company talks about the Data4Good movement: an initiative that encourages the use of data to solve problems related to poverty, health, human rights, education and the environment. “We are facing a demographic explosion, an aging population,” he warns. And data analysis will help manage those challenges. “From the next pandemic to deforestation,” he highlights.

Also, Gardiner explains why 5G, the cloud and the big data they will be the pillars of our life in the future and how the digital revolution has accelerated with the health crisis. In addition, it describes how companies are increasingly relying on data analysis to understand the needs of their customers in detail.

The CEO of SAS Iberia explains why public-private collaboration will be key to moving forward as a society. Gardiner also gives some tips on how to manage teams remotely and talks about the future of teleworking: “There is a paradigm shift.”