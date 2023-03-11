KECSKEMÉT, Hungary — Inside a dark room at the Bács-Kiskun County Hospital near Budapest, Éva Ambrózay, a radiologist with more than two decades of experience, stared at a monitor displaying a mammogram.

Two radiologists had previously said that the X-rays showed no indication that the patient had breast cancer. But Ambrózay was looking closely at several areas of the scan circled in red, which artificial intelligence (AI) software had flagged as potentially cancerous.

“This is something,” she asserted. She soon ordered the woman to be called back for a biopsy.

Advances in AI are beginning to introduce innovations in breast cancer screening by detecting signals that are missed by doctors. The technology has shown an impressive ability to detect cancer at least as well as human radiologists, according to initial results and radiologists, in one of the most tangible hints yet of how AI can improve health. public.

Hungary, which has a robust breast cancer screening program, is one of the largest testing grounds for the technology in patients. In five hospitals and clinics that perform more than 35,000 checkups a year, AI systems launched in 2021 are now looking for signs of breast cancer that a radiologist might have missed. Clinics and hospitals in the United States, Britain and elsewhere in the European Union are also beginning to test or provide data to help develop the systems.

Widespread use of the technology faces many obstacles, AI doctors and developers say. Additional clinical trials are needed before the systems can be more widely adopted as a second or third automated screening reader to detect breast cancer. The tools must also show that they can produce accurate results for women of all ages, ethnic groups, and body types. And the technology must show that it can recognize more complex forms of breast cancer and reduce false positives, radiologists said.

The AI ​​tools have also sparked debate over whether they will replace human radiologists, as the creators of the technology face scrutiny from regulators and resistance from some doctors and health institutions. For now, those fears seem overblown, as many experts say the technology will be effective and patients will trust it only if it’s used in partnership with doctors.

The US National Cancer Institute has estimated that about 20 percent of breast cancers go undetected during screening mammograms.

Peter Kecskemethy, a computer scientist who co-founded Kheiron Medical Technologies, a company that develops AI tools to help detect early signs of cancer, grew up in Hungary spending time in one of Budapest’s largest hospitals. His mother was a radiologist and she often spent hours a day in a dark room where she looked at hundreds of images and made life-changing decisions for patients.

“It’s so easy to miss tiny injuries,” said Edith Karpati, Kecskemethy’s mother, who is now a principal at Kheiron. “It is not possible to stay focused.”

Kecskemethy, along with Tobias Rijken, the Kheiron co-founder and an expert in machine learning, said AI should assist doctors. To train their AI systems, they collected more than 5 million mammograms from patients whose diagnoses were already known. The London-based company also pays 12 radiologists to label images using special software that teaches AI to detect a cancerous tumor based on its shape, density, location and other factors.

The technology then creates a mathematical representation of normal mammograms and those with cancers. With the ability to analyze each image in greater detail than the human eye, it compares that reference point to find abnormalities.

Last year, after testing more than 275,000 breast cancer cases, Kheiron reported that its AI software matched the performance of human radiologists when acting as a second mammography reader. It also reduced the workloads of radiologists by at least 30 percent by decreasing the number of x-rays they needed to read. In other results from a Hungarian clinic last year, AI increased the cancer detection rate by 13 percent because more malignant lesions were identified.

Kheiron noted that the technology worked best together with doctors, not instead of them. The NHS Scotland will use it as an additional mammography reader at six locations, and it will be at around 30 sites operated by NHS England by the end of the year. Oulu University Hospital in Finland also plans to use the technology, and a bus will tour Oman this year to screen for breast cancer using AI.

“We’re not irrelevant, but there are tasks that are better done with computers,” said Constance Lehman, a professor of radiology at Harvard Medical School and a specialist in breast imaging at Massachusetts General Hospital.

In Hungary, Ambrózay said she was initially skeptical about the technology, but was quickly won over. She X-rayed a 58-year-old woman with a tiny AI-detected tumor that she had difficulty seeing.

The AI ​​saw “it seemed to come out of nowhere,” he explained.

By: ADAM SATARIAN and CADE METZ