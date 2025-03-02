As every year, Barcelona once again hosts Mobile World Congress (MWC), which starts this Monday and hopes to exceed 101,000 attendees last year. Between March 3 and 6, in the FIRA (L’Hopitalet de Llobregat) artificial intelligence (AI) will be addressed as the main theme of the congress, but it will also be said – obviously – of mobiles, health technology, automotive or the news in telephone connections.

For example, one of the topics to be addressed will be the evolution of 5G technology, where innovations can be seen such as software that allows you to remotely conduct a car located in Finland or a real -scale model of a satelliot satellite. As for mobile phones, Xiaomi presented this Sunday its series 15, Realme will launch on Monday its 14 and 14pro series and ZTE will show its new folding mobiles, enters other novelties of products that will go beyond the devices.

For example, in the Samsung space news will be presented on screens, innovations in robotics or technology applications in the field of health or the internet of things.

Google, Telefónica and even Apple’s co -founder

The Mobile plans to congregate approximately 2,700 exhibitors from multiple countries and about 1,200 speakers, including Apple co -founder Steve Wozniak, in about twenty stages. Among the exhibitors will be recurring companies such as Telefónica, Google, Huawei, Meta, Samsung, Microsoft or Xiaomi, and will first attend the Alibaba Cloud Fair, China Unicom, Databricks or Indra, among others.









Absence of OpenAi and Deepseek

However, neither Openai nor Depseek will go to Congress. A decision that has surprised, because Congress comes a month after the emergence of China, which has completely shaken the artificial intelligence sector and has settled as the main Chatgpt competitor. Among the speakers we will see figures such as Arthur Mensch, co -founder of the French Startup Mistral AI – the main trick of Europe so that the continent can compete in the development of this technology -, Aravind Srinivas, CEO of the Perplexityii or Jürgen Schmidhuber, a German computer scientist considered one of the parents of artificial artificial intelligence Modern

Regarding the Catalan representation, the Generalitat will promote the participation of the Catalan digital ecosystem in Congress and host 46 companies and technological centers in the Catalan pavilion of the event and 52 startups in the ‘Catalonia’ space of the 4yfn. Regarding the hotel occupancy planned by Mobile, the city of Barcelona already has 21,000 reserved rooms, 1,000 more than last year, and the impact and reserves will also be extended to the weekend before and after the congress. To meet this demand, airlines operating at the Barcelona-the Prat airport have increased their 9.8%supply, to 1,717,498 seats, from Friday, February 28 to Sunday, March 9.

Last year’s edition brought together 101,000 visitors from 250 countries and allowed to create up to 9,200 part -time jobs in the Catalunya team, 100 more than in the previous edition. There were 2,700 exhibitors, sponsors and partners and Congress generated an economic impact in Barcelona of 502 million euros, which represents more than double than the one that generated in its first edition in the city in 2006.