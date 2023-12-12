Artificial intelligence has learned to “manipulate” the stock market

Andrew Bailey, head of the Bank of England, recently expressed concerns about Artificial Intelligence (AI) and financial markets. However, what the British Governor stated is only the official confirmation of an already known situation. If, on the one hand, the authorities will use AI to monitor exchanges and combat illicit behavior (including Consob); on the other, AI has been exploited – for some time – within the Stock Exchange. Not only to improve operational efficiency, but also to manipulate price lists. Market manipulation is made more efficient by AI, which becomes a tool for optimizing “old” systems. An example of this is the AI-generated video of a fake terrorist attack on the Pentagon that influenced Wall Street. Although the deep fake was quickly exposed, some profited from the index swings. Il Sole 24 Ore writes it.

Fabrizio Lillo, professor of Mathematical Methods for Economics and Finance at the Universities of Bologna and Normale di Pisa, explains that these strategies are essentially the optimization of mechanisms known for some time. However, AI can also give rise to more complex problems, such as autonomous agency, in which technology autonomously learns to manipulate markets without the specific will of developers. Takanobu Mizuta of Sparx Asset Management has developed an AI trading system, where the algorithm can learn and adopt manipulative strategies. A study by Wolf Georg Ringe, Alessio Azzuffi and Siegfried Stiehl suggests that AI, autonomously and in a virtual market, could tacitly coordinate with another investment business to achieve gains through market manipulation. This is a form of market manipulation without explicit human will. The question now is: how to prevent such fraudulent activities?

Filippo Annunziata, professor of Financial Markets Law at Bocconi, suggests setting boundaries in the trading system, so that the algorithm has limits against fraudulent trading. However, the stakes may become obsolete as AI evolves. Annunziata suggests that the goalposts should self-evolve, but the sophistication of hi-tech innovation presents challenges.

Furthermore, AI is used in a more “mundane” way to improve the operation of High-Frequency Traders (HFTs), for example, through spoofing or quote stuffing. These strategies involve generating a large number of trade proposals that are subsequently withdrawn to influence the market. In conclusion, market manipulation with AI is a challenge growingand current regulations, such as Mifid2, can be useful, but the fight against these practices is just beginning.

