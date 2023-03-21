Artificial Intelligence | Google’s competitor Chat for GPT is gradually coming into open use

Google makes the Bard chatbot publicly available in the US and UK.

Alphabet’s owned by Google has on Tuesday started bringing its Bard chatbot to open use.

Technology companies’ race for artificial intelligence supremacy has accelerated in recent months, especially after Open AI’s Chat GPT became publicly available at the end of last year.

Microsoft, which has invested heavily in Open AI said last week that it would bring Chat GPT’s technology widely to its services such as Word and Excel. A moment earlier, Alphabet announced its own new artificial intelligence features, which will be included in e.g. Gmail email, Google Docs word processing program and Maps map application.

Bard’s introduction to citizens begins in the United States and Britain. Those who wish can sign up for the waiting list, through which they can become a user of the English version of Bard. In the past, the service has only been used by testers selected by Google.

The Bard bot will be available through its own website, but for now the service or joining the waiting list is not available in Finland.

Google announced Bard to a limited number of people in early February. At the time, CEO of Google and its parent company Alphabet Sundar Pichai said that Bard is an “experimental conversational AI service”. In other words, it’s a chatbot similar to Chat GPT, which has been raving about people around the world.

Bard is also a language model-based service that produces new text and, for example, answers questions. When creating content, Bard uses already existing data.

Google senior product manager Jack Krawczyk presented the service to the news agency Reuters, according to which, when using Bardi, the text can be read in larger amounts at a time. Instead, Chat GPT, as it were, writes the content word for word for the user.

With Bard, the user can also see three different “drafts” for any inquiry. There is also a Google button for when the user wants to do a web search on the same topic.

According to Google, the chatbot’s ability to “remember” previous conversations with it has been deliberately limited. As Bard develops, its ability to contextualize things during a longer conversation improves, the service’s website says.

In a presentation seen by Reuters, Google said that “Bard doesn’t always hit the right spot”. So you still have to be careful with the information provided by the chatbot. In the promotional video released by Google, Bard’s answers contained incorrect information, which was very disappointing.

“We know the limitations of the technology, so we want to carefully consider the pace at which we announce this,” says Krawczyk.