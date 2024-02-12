The funding is part of Google's new AI Opportunity Initiative for Europe, which also includes increased support for startups and the expansion of free online training sessions on basic AI into more languages

Google has announced a €25 million investment plan to develop artificial intelligence skills and training in Europe. The initiative, which primarily targets underserved and vulnerable communities, marks a significant step towards expanding access to technology across the continent. The funding will be available across the region, with an initial allocation of €10 million set aside specifically to improve workers' AI skills. This move not only aims to bridge the technology gap but also aims to equip individuals with the skills needed to thrive in the evolving digital economy.

The funding is part of Google's new AI Opportunity Initiative for Europe, which also includes increased support for startups and the expansion of free online training sessions on basic AI into more languages. The goal is to break down linguistic and cultural barriers that often prevent equitable access to educational resources. Matt Brittin, Google's president for EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), highlighted the importance of making AI built by and accessible to all to ensure the technology brings widespread benefits. “Supporting people and countries to seize the opportunity presented by this technology is one of our primary objectives,” Brittin said in a blog post, highlighting how Europe can lead the way in using AI to create a strong and fair economy.