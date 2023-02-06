Tuesday, February 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Artificial Intelligence | Google announced a new, experimental artificial intelligence

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 6, 2023
in World Europe
0

The Bard chatbot, based on the Lamda language model developed by Google, will be open for use in the next few weeks.

6.2. 21:00

A technology company On Monday, Google announced a new conversational artificial intelligence called Bard.

CEO of Google and its parent company Alphabet Sundar Pichai according to Bard is an “experimental conversational artificial intelligence service”. In other words, it’s a chatbot similar to Chat GPT, which has been driving people around the world crazy for the past few weeks.

Bard is also a language model-based service that produces new text and, for example, answers questions.

“Bard can be a channel for creativity and a launching pad for curiosity,” says Pichai.

Google says it will open Bard artificial intelligence to selected testers on Monday, and the service will be available for wider open use in the coming weeks.

“We combine external feedback with our own internal testing to ensure that Bard’s answers meet the requirements of high quality, security and being based on real information,” says Pichai in the press release.

See also  Coronavirus Sweden lifted its interest rate restriction, restaurants opened their doors right after midnight - “It feels really good,” says the cafe operator

Bard is based on the Lamda language model developed by Google (Language Model for Dialogue Applications), which the company announced two years ago. Pichai reminds that Google has been working on artificial intelligence for years, and already six years ago the company decided to focus its strategy around artificial intelligence.

Last summer, Lamda made headlines because a former Google engineer Blake Lemoine claimed that artificial intelligence has become aware of its own existence and his feelings, which should be respected. Google strongly denied these claims and fired Lemoinen.

According to the company and experts, Lamda is only “a complex algorithm designed to produce believable human speech”.

Google also said on Monday that it will add new artificial intelligence features to its search engine, which, according to the company, can, for example, “help combine the answer to a complex question that does not have an easy answer”.

#Artificial #Intelligence #Google #announced #experimental #artificial #intelligence

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Ferrari F1-75: ten races without development | FormulaPassion.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result