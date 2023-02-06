Artificial Intelligence | Google announced a new, experimental artificial intelligence

The Bard chatbot, based on the Lamda language model developed by Google, will be open for use in the next few weeks.

6.2. 21:00

A technology company On Monday, Google announced a new conversational artificial intelligence called Bard.

CEO of Google and its parent company Alphabet Sundar Pichai according to Bard is an “experimental conversational artificial intelligence service”. In other words, it’s a chatbot similar to Chat GPT, which has been driving people around the world crazy for the past few weeks.

Bard is also a language model-based service that produces new text and, for example, answers questions.

“Bard can be a channel for creativity and a launching pad for curiosity,” says Pichai.

Google says it will open Bard artificial intelligence to selected testers on Monday, and the service will be available for wider open use in the coming weeks.

“We combine external feedback with our own internal testing to ensure that Bard’s answers meet the requirements of high quality, security and being based on real information,” says Pichai in the press release.

Bard is based on the Lamda language model developed by Google (Language Model for Dialogue Applications), which the company announced two years ago. Pichai reminds that Google has been working on artificial intelligence for years, and already six years ago the company decided to focus its strategy around artificial intelligence.

Last summer, Lamda made headlines because a former Google engineer Blake Lemoine claimed that artificial intelligence has become aware of its own existence and his feelings, which should be respected. Google strongly denied these claims and fired Lemoinen.

According to the company and experts, Lamda is only “a complex algorithm designed to produce believable human speech”.

Google also said on Monday that it will add new artificial intelligence features to its search engine, which, according to the company, can, for example, “help combine the answer to a complex question that does not have an easy answer”.