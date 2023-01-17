Artificial intelligence capable of replacing the human being in various things and which often generates different conflicting opinions between those who agree on its use and those who, on the other hand, hope to never see a similar future again. Yet AI is helping in several fields especially those technological and scientificand Apple took the first steps towards a respectable software. This program was created especially for audiobooks, the very ones that many users love to listen to from time to time.

The software owns a synthesized voice and manages to read the indicated text in a fluid, calm and decidedly all too realistic way. A situation that many have found incredible, almost fascinating; so much was the development work done in a manic and precise way, that the voice seems to be that of a human being and could confuse listeners. Obviously this shouldn’t be a substitute for the narrator, Apple explains, but the software can be a valuable companion in situations that need it.

This step forward, however, has already received several criticisms especially from David Caronautobook narrator for a Canadian publisher, who during an interview with Guardian he explained the importance of the real narrator and how, thanks to his work, he is able to give that additional value to the work to be read and listened to.

Artificial intelligence: tests are successful

In fact, this digital storytelling program, as it is called, was created mostly for all independent authors or very little known publishers; the latter usually cannot afford to pay for the services of a professional voice actor and could rely on the software in question. And the collaboration with Draft2Digital (US self-publishing service) could be fundamental in order to be able to effectively start the project and choose the voice to use, the one that to the author will seem more coherent with his writing.

Inside the platform, the author will be able to propose his own book to be read and narrated by the synthesized voice, after which it will be available directly on Apple Books. In fact, it is right here that you will already find the available titles and you can already read some limitations in order to propose your own book. The work in question must be in Englishobviously spelled correctly, and it can be a fiction or romance genre. And these are the only supported genres.

