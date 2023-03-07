Artificial intelligence is used in an increasing number of areas and health is one of those areas where the use of technology has proliferated, for various purposes. One of the domains where the results achieved seem highly promising is in the diagnosis of breast cancer.

An article published by the Financial Times reports the experience of several hospitals in Hungary, where the use of AI has been successfully used to identify cancer situations, including cases not diagnosed in tests conducted by humans.

As the newspaper reports, at least five Hungarian hospitals and clinics have been working with diagnostic programs that use artificial intelligence since 2021, in a successful program that has already inspired similar clinical practices in other European countries, such as England, Scotland or Finland.

A study published last year, based on data obtained by programs in operation in Hungary and the United Kingdom, detailed the conclusions of tests carried out to analyze images of exams with AI, in more than 280 thousand cases.

In addition to diagnostic accuracy (around 90%), it was also concluded that artificial intelligence is faster in analyzing test results. It can reduce the time required for this analysis by up to 44%. Therefore, it is suggested that the adoption of this type of technology would significantly reduce the bureaucratic burden of health professionals who perform these tests, with clear advantages.

Neither the study, nor the doctors contacted in the report, consider that AI could ever completely replace healthcare professionals in these diagnostic tasks. What both agree on is that technology can provide a second opinion quickly and reliably, improving the time and quality of the diagnosis.

One of the doctors interviewed by the FT in the report mentions, for example, that AI programs in diagnostic support can help prevent human error caused by fatigue in longer shifts. Another indicates that he has used the technology in some of the most complex cases of his career, where diagnostic difficulties existed, and the software never failed to correctly identify the problem.