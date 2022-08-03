Excel It is one of the most important tools in the world of work. However, if you are not familiar with this Microsoft program, it is very likely that you will have problems understanding all the options at your disposal. Fortunately, there is already a fairly simple solution, and all you need to do is use a new artificial intelligence.

Recently, the developer known as David Bressler, shared for the whole world Excel Formula Botan artificial intelligence with which we can communicate in a simple way, in order to solve all our doubts about this program. The AI ​​works thanks to OpenAI’s GPT-3 language, an AI tool known for generating text “as if it were a real human being”.

Yo lo se @blakeaburge is known for simplifying Excel. I also wanted to simplify Excel, so I built https://t.co/InB0wxstiN – an AI tool where users input a problem and it provides you with the Excel formula. Give it a try and let me know what you think! — David Bressler (@bresslertweets) July 17, 2022

To interact with artificial intelligence, you just have to describe the result you want to achieve, and after a few seconds Excel Formula Bot will show you the written answer. Best of all, this program is available in Spanish, so interactions will be easier.

Via: David Bressler