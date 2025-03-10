It seems impossible that a person who has the fortune to live 10 lives with all kinds of luxuries such as Jeff Bezos, the second richest man in the world according to Forbes, he is “forced to return to work in her old company after having left her four years ago.

But fate is capricious, and technological magnates are difficult to understand, and now after leaving Amazon in 2021, its founder and former CEO, Bezos plans to return to the company to help her not to fall behind in the race for artificial intelligence.

This is because the tycoon has decided to return to get involved again in the company’s strategy, and to ensure that they will not be left behind. This was confirmed during the Dealbook Summit held by The New York Times, where Bezos points out that “Artificial intelligence is everything. There is no single application that will not improve thanks to AI.”

For that reason, and with an eye on the revolutionary abilities of AI in all sectors, Bezos wants to make sure in the first person that Amazon helps and has an important role in that revolution, and therefore has decided that it is the right time to intervene again.

While Amazon already has the settings, for example, the Alexa Home Assistant, the truth is that In recent years it has been left behind with other companies such as Google and Microsoftso Bezos wants to change this and go for all in this new technological opportunity and He says he will dedicate 95% of his time in projects related to this technology.

Despite his admiration for AI capabilities, the tycoon knows that there are different challenges and dangers associated with the development of this technology, without going any further, how can affect employment, but Bezos is a firm defender of knowing how to adapt, and even within Amazon itself It offers training programs so that your employees can acquire skills in new technologies, in fields such as AI.

At the same time that he also ignores the ethical approach in the development of AI, and ensures that the company is focused on Find a balance between innovation and security so that this technology is the engine of the future that can potentially be.