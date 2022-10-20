Diagnosis and treatment guided by AI, theartificial intelligence applied to medicine to build the healthcare of the future. This is the goal of an agreement signed by Vita-Salute San Raffaele University (UniSr) e Irccs San Raffaele Hospital of Milan with Microsoft: “A strategic partnership that will provide clinicians with a unique platform in Europe”, announces the San Donato Group (Gsd). “An experiment that integrates the knowledge of multidisciplinary medical teams with the latest digital innovations”.

There are numerous Ai solutions developed to date in the world – explain by Gsd – with the aim of supporting doctors in the diagnosis of diseases, reducing their times and increasing their accuracy, enhancing the ability to predict prognostics and better classify patients by tailored therapeutic choices. However, very few of these solutions actually reach the bedside and this depends on several factors that undermine their reliability and credibility, including the scarcity, fragmentation and quality of the data used to train artificial intelligence systems.

In this context, an innovative digital platform has been developed that is able to catalog, classify, collect, standardize and analyze the enormous amount of ‘real world clinical data’ of the Irccs San Raffaele Hospital, a facility that records almost 1.5 million accesses. per year, enhancing its scientific and informative value to favor a holistic vision of the patient, support a faster and more precise diagnosis, evolve and personalize treatments, improve communication between doctors and patients.

The alliance formalized today – tell the hospital group – starts from afar, from the creation of an experimental platform born in the middle of the Covid pandemic from an idea by Antonio Esposito and Carlo Tacchetti, UniSr professors, to stratify the level of clinical risk in a few minutes and consequently define the most suitable treatment path for patients who arrived in the emergency room: hospitalization in the ward or in intensive care, or home monitoring. This challenge pushed the university and the IRCCS of via Olgettina, Microsoft Italia and two of its partner companies, Porini and Orobix, to work together allowing the hospital to understand what the impact of digital could be, and in particular of To, in healthcare, and to technological partners how important it was to have clinicians and scientists at the working table to develop reliable and truly useful solutions in daily clinical practice. At the same time, an in-depth analysis was made of what the indispensable requirements were to guarantee data quality, interoperability, security and governance.

This is the path that today reaches “a turning point”, as defined by the protagonists of the agreement “pioneering a digital transformation necessary to respond promptly to the present and future challenges of medicine, generating value for patients and the sanitary system”.

“The key word for the success of this project is synergy”, say the coordinators Tacchetti and Esposito, respectively Professor of Human Anatomy and Professor of Radiology UniSr: “The creation of multidisciplinary teams, where clinical, technological and data science skills can be brought together – underline – not only will it allow us to continue with quick and decisive steps towards personalized medicine, but will allow our university and research center to attract specific skills also in the IT field, in close connection with the healthcare excellence that has been our point of reference for years pride. We sincerely thank Professor Andrea Salonia, full professor of Urology, and Professor Lorenzo Piemonti, full professor of Endocrinology at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, with whom we are developing innovative solutions in their respective areas of expertise “.

The experimentation of artificial intelligence solutions – continue by Gsd – is already at an advanced stage of implementation in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, allowing to support the selection of patients eligible for immunotherapy. Medical staff will be able to leverage the results and analyzes of Ai solutions to significantly increase the success rate of the therapy, currently limited to 45%, but also to offer a different therapy to patients who are not suitable, giving them a chance for treatment. alternative, hitherto excluded. The technology also makes it possible to progress towards the so-called Value Based Healthcare, thus making the health system more sustainable to ensure equal access to targeted care by an increasingly large number of patients. Trials based on the Ai platform are already in place also in the support of treatments for other diseases, including kidney cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

The partnership with Microsoft – reads a note – will allow UniSr to adopt the most innovative technologies and services, enabled by Cloud Computing (Machine Teaching, Digital Twins, Hpc and Quantum Computing, OpenAi), and at the same time to internalize the best skills and development methodologies for Ai-based solutions (Agile / MLOps). A further innovation accelerator of the alliance lies in the ecosystem of Microsoft’s vertical partners in the healthcare sector, including the component of Experience Design and Digital Enablement, which has been amplified in the new work program 2022-2025, in order to guarantee the best user experience on all channels of access to new services based on Machine Learning algorithms that will be made available to end users (doctors and / or other selected users).

“Our goal is to become the Italian and European reference point for ‘healthtech’the medicine of the future that combines artificial intelligence and health. “This the ambition of Paolo Rotelli, president of the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University (UniSr) of Milan and vice-president of the San Donato Group (Gsd) who today announced an agreement between UniSr-Irccs San Raffaele Hospital and Microsoft on AI, artificial intelligence for healthcare that will come. “All this can only be thought of with joint work between hospitals, universities and companies, through the training of doctors and computer engineers called upon to work together not in a laboratory, but at the patient’s bed, to find the solutions of the future”, Rotelli points out that GSD “is the first Italian biomedical research center, which focuses on young brains in our country”.

“We are happy to expand our collaboration with Vita-Salute San Raffaele University and Irccs San Raffaele Hospital – comments Silvia Candiani, CEO of the American giant Microsoft in Italy – and we are proud to provide our artificial intelligence solutions and direct Microsoft Consulting skills at the service of improving patient care. Today, thanks to AI innovation, it is possible to quickly analyze and process large amounts of data to allow targeted and personalized therapies on the needs of patients, while contributing to medical research activity. An area of ​​great innovation for our health care and for citizens “.