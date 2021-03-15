Artificial intelligence for early detection of autism

A Hong Kong scientist has developed a method for using artificial intelligence and machine learning to scan the retina of children from the age of six to early detection of autism or the risk of developing it, and hopes to develop a commercial product this year. Benny Zi, a professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, said retina scanning could help improve the chances of early detection and treatment outcomes for children.

“The importance of starting early intervention is that they are still developing, they are still developing, so there is a greater chance of success,” said Zi.

The Z method uses a high-resolution camera with new computer software that analyzes a range of factors including the layers of fibers and blood vessels in the eye.

Zee said the technology could be used to identify children at risk of developing autism and expedite their inclusion in treatment programs.

A test was conducted on 70 children using the new technology, including 46 children with autism and a control group of 24 children, and the technology was able to identify children with autism by 95.7%. The average age of those participating in the experiment was 13 years old, and the youngest was six years old.

Zee’s findings were published in e-Clinical Medicine, a peer-reviewed medical journal, meaning that papers are not published until they are reviewed by researchers in the same field.

Autism specialists welcomed Zay’s findings, but said there was still a major stigma, with parents often reluctant to believe their children had autism even when there were clear signs.

Zee told Reuters his research aims to be a supplement to a professional assessment by licensed healthcare professionals.