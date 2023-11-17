Artificial intelligence professor Samuel Kaski is thinking about how to improve healthcare in Greater Manchester. He encourages Finland to stick to the reliability of competence. Artificial intelligence can take work away from anyone, but people who ask smart questions will be needed in the future as well.

Artificial intelligence there is a dire shortage of professionals. Experts in research and product development are being torn out of control.

Head Hunters are calling, and the best experts are getting several tasks. So did the professor To Samuel Kaske.

Kaski is an artificial intelligence professor at the University of Manchester and Aalto University and heads the Finnish Center for Artificial Intelligence. And so that the time doesn’t get too long, he also works as the research director of the Manchester-based Christabel Pankhurst Institute, which specializes in health technology.

Casque however, has a philosophical-pessimistic attitude towards his own future. Artificial intelligence can eat its researchers.

“It is precisely those jobs – which have previously been thought of as the most secure – that may be the most threatened,” says Kaski, 55, in Manchester.

Also the Financial Times business magazine reports recently, how artificial intelligence is hitting well-paid and educated white-collar professionals.

According to Kaske, university professors are no more safe than others. Rather the opposite.

“The professor has to run much faster than the others in order to keep up with the cart at all. Quite a lot of things done by professors can specifically be replaced with artificial intelligence.”

Professor Samuel Kaski in front of the main building of the University of Manchester. The University of Manchester’s roots go back almost 200 years, and today there are more than 40,000 students. In 2021, the university was ranked 35th best in the world and 9th best in Europe.

For now Kaski is still heavily employed. Shuttle service between the two countries is part of the universities’ strategic cooperation.

Utilizing artificial intelligence in healthcare is a challenge that no country can afford to ignore. As the population ages, the burden becomes unsustainable with current resources.

Britain in particular wants to be a leading country in artificial intelligence. For artificial intelligence in health be directed millions upon millions.

“Britain is investing significantly in artificial intelligence. But Britain has always been about science super power [mahtimaa].”

Kaski himself received a Turing grant of several million pounds a couple of years ago for research on artificial intelligence methods and the establishment of a research center.

Kaski and his colleagues are now considering how artificial intelligence can be used to promote the health of Greater Manchester’s approximately 3.8 million residents.

“[Luku] is the same size as the population of Finland, but Manchester has only one health care area. In Finland, every municipality traditionally had its own, and now it’s sote.”

of Manchester according to Kaske, the advantage of the system is that all data is under the same thumb. Researchers’ work becomes easier.

In the Nordic countries, it is said that they are often proud of the fact that they have long-term health data. And so it is. However, it is difficult to exploit data when it is distributed among independent actors.

“It makes life remarkably difficult.”

Finland’s cardinal sin is that everyone wants to build their own information systems. Failures become costly, and efficiency suffers.

“Creating good systems is difficult.”

A big monolith is not good either. They say the best model would be an open system. If necessary, it can be improved and parts can be tendered separately.

Finland however, the advantage is that the population is homogeneous.

“Then, at least in principle, it is easier to generalize the models and predictions to the entire population.”

According to Kaske, Finland is in a very good position in the artificial intelligence competition so far. The bottleneck comes from whether there are enough competent and smart people in Finland who have time to think.

“There must be enough people who ask the right questions, which in turn give rise to the next good ideas.”

In a small country, it cannot be assumed that technology companies would take responsibility for this. That’s why the focus is on universities and research institutes. According to Kaske, basic research in particular should be kept vital.

“It’s about the reliability of competence: is there enough competence to grasp the ideas.”

Artificial intelligence professor Samuel Kaski at one of his workplaces, namely at the Christabel Pankhurst Institute in Manchester. The institute, named after a female lawyer from Manchester, specializes in the use of artificial intelligence in healthcare, among other things.

Britain’s it is easier to attract top researchers than in Finland. Kaski has not noticed that Britain’s departure from the EU, i.e. Brexit, has hindered his own work. It has of course become more difficult for students to come to Britain.

Artificial intelligence research does not require passports – at least not if you travel with a Finnish passport and specialize in the health sector.

“Of course, it can be different in army applications, or if it comes from China or Russia.”

But what exactly does the artificial intelligence professor and his colleagues in Manchester actually do?

According to Kaski, artificial intelligence work is mainly sitting at the computer and thinking.

What Kaski thinks about the most is how to use artificial intelligence to create even smarter and better tools that help people help themselves.

In healthcare artificial intelligence can be applied in three ways. The first of them is test planning: we plan the test, implement it and learn from the results.

“The research itself can be made even better with the help of artificial intelligence, when the next experiment is planned so that it is as useful as possible.”

The same experiment cycle applies to all empirical science, but also to product development, such as pharmaceutical molecular design.

“As an artificial intelligence researcher, I can help humanity the most if I can make the methods even better.”

It is perhaps easier for the layman to understand another health application of artificial intelligence, i.e. precision medicine.

“Thus [potilaalle] diagnoses and treatment proposals can be made that take into account the individual situation, genes and so on.”

Third group is artificial intelligence services built for ordinary people.

Many people already have an artificial intelligence watch or something similar, from which they can get useful information. If you add your own laboratory measurements to the same, health care is not at least dependent on knowledge.

“Now, what does a person want to hear – do they want nutritional suggestions or just reasons for how to still get some ground on the sofa, because it reduces stress.”

About artificial intelligence however, one cannot speak without threats. Threats were also on display at the first international hosted by Great Britain at the beginning of November at the Artificial Intelligence Summit.

Different countries take a different approach to regulation. Legislation limiting artificial intelligence is currently being created in the EU. In Britain and the United States, we go instead economy first and advance restrictions are avoided.

You also have to know how to distinguish what is regulated. According to Kaske, artificial intelligence in use there must be restrictions.

“You can’t put artificial intelligence in a car in such a way that the car is dangerous to life.”

Self artificial intelligence technology however, cannot be regulated.

“It is difficult to draw meaningful boundaries for it. There is no clear line between artificial intelligence and other technology, and the most recent results are not yet fully understood. Pretty soon there would be talk of restricting free research, which would be hugely harmful.”

However, it is clear that when developing artificial intelligence, you must also think about fairness and equity. It’s not easy. The opposite is a “jungle” when you go any deeper than the surface.

“You have to think about your own values ​​thoroughly.”

Professor Samuel Kaski says that with artificial intelligence you also have to think about fairness. Often, however, it is not even possible to define what is fair.

Terminator style Kaski urges a calm approach to the threat images of artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence is not going to enslave humanity anytime soon.

It would be more fruitful to consider, for example, how to use artificial intelligence to combat climate change.

You should also be prepared for the big social upheaval brought by artificial intelligence.

Some jobs will disappear. It directly affects people’s everyday life as well as politics and power relations.

Britain’s the prime minister at the artificial intelligence meeting Rishi Sun too talked with Elon Musk already had time informthat the work stops.

According to Kaske, this is in theory completely possible. Whether people want a jobless society is a completely different matter.

“Would it be possible to organize it so that the life of all people is worth living?”

The bigger question is how to shape society so that people can and want to do jobs that they don’t want or can’t automate.

One example of this is nursing work. The second is artisanal work, i.e. doing things by hand.

Kaske’s own prediction is that there will continue to be work, but the form of work will change.

“Artificial intelligence brings an incredible amount of smart tools. Someone still has to plan what to do with those tools.”

This also applies to programming, i.e. coding. Nowadays, many people ask if they need to know how to code soon.

Artificial intelligence can program for humans. It still takes a smart person to understand what problem is being solved and whether the solution works.

“It’s easy to make bad products, and with artificial intelligence it’s easy to make even worse products.”