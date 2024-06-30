Dubai (Etihad)

Dubai Sports Council continues to work on enhancing the role of artificial intelligence in the sports field in Dubai. In this context, a delegation of decision-makers and representatives of international companies specializing in sports artificial intelligence, most notably Microsoft, visited the Hamdan Sports Complex, who participated in the Dubai International Forum for Artificial Intelligence in Sports.

The visit comes within the framework of the Dubai Sports Council’s efforts to enhance the benefit from the tremendous success in the field of using artificial intelligence to develop the work of sports facilities in the world, which has created a breakthrough in the quality of services, the benefit of data, the level of television broadcasting, marketing, promotion and other services provided to participants, viewers and the public in international sporting events.

The members of the delegation were briefed on the technical and logistical capabilities and various technologies included in the iconic complex, as well as on the program of camps for the national teams and teams that are training in it during the past and subsequent period, and a review of the agenda of events during the coming period, as the complex was designed and implemented to be qualified to host various types of sporting events and various international championships. It includes several training sections that achieve the goal sought by the various teams that prefer to hold training camps in Dubai to give their players the opportunity to visit the city and enjoy its tourist and urban facilities, which have become famous throughout the world, as well as to train in sports facilities with international specifications.

The delegation also viewed the complex’s facilities designed according to the highest international standards, careful planning and environmentally friendly technologies used in it that enhance sustainability, and the latest training equipment and digital infrastructure. They followed an explanation of the methods of planning and management of organizing major sporting events and innovation in enhancing athletes’ performance, safety and comprehensive experience, and the capabilities available in it. Which provides integration and diversity between multiple sports and accommodates the largest number of tournaments.

The delegation’s visit came as part of the activities of the Dubai International Forum for Artificial Intelligence in Sports, organized by the Dubai Sports Council, which was attended by a group of decision-makers from global technology and artificial intelligence companies, most notably Sebastian Lancestremere, Director of Sports Management and Strategic Partnerships at Microsoft; Armand Pinaud, Director of Business Development at the International Sports Innovation Center; Iñigo Bonilla, Director of Development at Sportian, a company specializing in sports artificial intelligence that works on analyzing data and numbers in the Spanish Football League “La Liga”, and a group of other major companies specializing in the use of artificial intelligence and innovation in sports.