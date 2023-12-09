After a three-day marathon of negotiations, the EU Council and the European Parliament have reached an agreement on the proposal for harmonized rules on artificial intelligence (AI). The regulation – the first of its kind in the world – aims to ensure that artificial intelligence systems placed on the European market and used in the EU are safe and respect fundamental rights and EU values. And, at the same time, stimulate investment and innovation in AI in Europe. The main idea is to regulate artificial intelligence based on its ability to cause damage to society following a “risk-based” approach: ranging from minimal risk to unacceptable risk; the greater the risk, the stricter the rules.

The vast majority of AI systems fall into the minimal risk category and will benefit from a free pass. AI systems identified as high risk will instead be required to comply with rigorous requirements, including risk mitigation systems, high quality of datasets, activity logging, detailed documentation, clear user information, human supervision and a high level of robustness, accuracy and cybersecurity. Regulatory sandboxes will facilitate responsible innovation and the development of compliant AI systems.

Examples of high-risk AI systems include some critical infrastructure, for example in the water, gas and electricity sectors; medical devices; systems for determining access to educational institutions or for recruiting people; or some systems used in the fields of law enforcement, border control, administration of justice and democratic processes. Furthermore, biometric identification, categorization and emotion recognition systems are also considered high risk.

The unacceptable risk concerns artificial intelligence systems that are considered a clear threat to people’s fundamental rights and will be banned. This blacklist includes artificial intelligence systems or applications that manipulate human behavior to circumvent users’ free will, such as voice-assisted toys that encourage dangerous behavior from minors, or systems that allow “social scoring” by governments or companies and some predictive policing applications. Additionally, some uses of biometric systems will be banned, such as emotion recognition systems used in the workplace and some systems for categorizing people or real-time facial recognition for law enforcement purposes in publicly accessible spaces (with limited exceptions). The agreement reached clarifies the objectives where such use is strictly necessary for law enforcement purposes and for which law enforcement authorities should therefore be exceptionally authorized to use such systems.

The agreement provides further guarantees and limits these exceptions to cases of victims of certain crimes, the prevention of real, present or foreseeable threats, such as terrorist attacks and the search for persons suspected of the most serious crimes. Then there is the category of specific risks, such as the now famous chatbots. When using them, users should be aware that they are interacting with a machine. Deepfakes and other AI-generated content must be labeled as such and users must be informed when biometric categorization or emotion recognition systems are used. Additionally, vendors will need to design systems so that synthetic audio, video, text and image content is marked in a machine-readable format and detectable as artificially generated or manipulated. The Regulation does not apply to areas outside the scope of EU law and should not, in any case, affect the competences of Member States in matters of national security or any entity entrusted with tasks in this area. Furthermore, the AI ​​Law will not apply to systems used exclusively for military or defense purposes. Likewise, the agreement provides that the regulation does not apply to artificial intelligence systems used for the sole purpose of research and innovation, or to people who use artificial intelligence for non-professional reasons.

Fines for violations of the Ia Act have been set as a percentage of the offending company’s global annual turnover in the previous financial year or a pre-determined amount, whichever is higher. This would be 35 million euros or 7% for violations of prohibited AI applications, 15 million euros or 3% for violations of the obligations of the AI ​​Law and 7.5 million euros or 1.5 % for providing incorrect information. However, the provisional agreement provides for more proportionate ceilings on administrative fines for SMEs and start-ups in case of violations of the provisions of Law Ia. In order to create a more innovation-friendly legal framework and promote evidence-based regulatory learning, the provisions relating to measures to support innovation have been substantially changed compared to the Commission proposal.

In particular, it was clarified that AI regulatory sandboxes, which should establish a controlled environment for the development, testing and validation of innovative AI systems, should also enable the testing of innovative AI systems in real-world conditions . Furthermore, new provisions have been added that allow AI systems to be tested in real-world conditions, under specific conditions and guarantees. To ease the administrative burden for smaller businesses, the provisional agreement includes a list of actions to be taken to support such operators and provides for some limited and clearly specified exemptions. The agreement provides that Law Ia applies two years after its entry into force, with some exceptions for specific provisions.