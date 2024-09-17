Cairo (dpa)

Mahmoud El Khatib, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al-Ahly SC, stressed that the success of professional clubs in all countries of the world depends on their ability to develop the training and competition environment, which is essential in club management.

Al-Khatib said in a press conference, “Al-Ahly Club, which is considered the largest in the African continent, achieved its accomplishments in all games following the provision of this appropriate environment.”

He added: The scientific and technological development, the rise of physical and tactical aspects, and scientific developments in the field of sports and the great effort related to them, push towards adopting applications capable of analyzing performance and providing reports that serve the goals of coaches. He explained that Al-Ahly had previously given the players a complete rest for several weeks to start preparing for the new season, which contributed to achieving achievements, and during the last season, an apology was made for not completing the Egypt Cup matches for the same purpose. He stressed that these programs serve the goals of the technical staff in terms of physical performance and appropriate nutrition methods, and reducing the chances of injury, which was a motivation for cooperation with leading companies in the field of medical and sports artificial intelligence, and that the club hopes for a successful partnership for both parties. The Al-Ahly administration signed a cooperation agreement in the field of medical and sports artificial intelligence applications, as the first club in Africa and the Middle East to implement this experience.