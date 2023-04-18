Artificial Intelligence | Elon Musk wants to create his own artificial intelligence

Musk expressed his concern about artificial intelligence, which, according to him, could lead to the destruction of even an advanced society.

Billionaire Elon Musk wants to respond to the artificial intelligence efforts of Microsoft and Google by creating its own artificial intelligence. Musk’s artificial intelligence would be supposed to debunk political correctness.

Musk says he plans to create an artificial intelligence that searches for the truth. According to business documents, Musk has founded an artificial intelligence company called X.Al.

Musk is known as the major owner of the electric car company Tesla, which later bought Twitter.