Artificial Intelligence | Elon Musk sued Open AI

According to Musk, Open AI has abandoned its original goal, according to which the company would develop artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity.

Billionaire Elon Musk has sued the artificial intelligence company Open AI and its CEO by Sam Altman to court. According to Musk, the company has violated the company's founding agreement by putting the pursuit of profit before developing artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity.

The financial news office reported on the matter Bloomberg and Reuters news agency.

Musk co-founded Open AI, but left it in 2018. According to the lawsuit filed on Thursday, the initial goal was to create a non-profit company that would develop technology based on open source code, Reuters reports.

The fact that Open AI, backed by tech giant Microsoft, is now focused on making profits violates that founding agreement, the suit says.

In addition, the company had kept the design of its most advanced artificial intelligence model, GPT-4, “completely secret”.

“To this day, Open AI's website claims that it aims to ensure that AGI [vahva tekoäly] 'benefits all mankind,'” the suit says, according to Bloomberg.

According to the lawsuit, in reality Open AI uses closed source code and has effectively turned into a subsidiary of Microsoft.

Musk has previously spoken about the dangers of artificial intelligence. Last year, Musk and more than a thousand researchers and business representatives signed an open letter demanding an immediate halt to teaching artificial intelligence for at least six months.