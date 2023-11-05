Artificial Intelligence | Elon Musk introduced his own chatbot using artificial intelligence

Musk’s goal was to create his own artificial intelligence application that avoids political correctness.

Tesla billionaire Elon Musk has introduced a new AI-powered chatbot called Grok that has been inspired by Douglas Adams The Milky Way Handbook for Hitchhikers -from the work, reported The Guardian.

According to The Guardian, Grok is still in early testing and will be released to premium plus customers of messaging service X. According to Musk, Grok has access to the posts of users of the messaging service on X.

Musk has said on social media that Grok has a tendency to sarcastic answers. Musk posted an example of the chatbot’s responses on his own X account. In the example, Grok was asked how to make cocaine. The AI-powered program responded with a list of four points. The artificial intelligence instructed the questioner, among other things, to complete a degree in chemistry and establish a secret laboratory in a remote location. Finally, the AI ​​stated that he was joking and reminded that the manufacture of cocaine is illegal and dangerous, and Grok would never encourage it.

of The Guardian According to Musk’s new artificial intelligence company X.AI, Grok’s development is in charge. Musk talked about his company in the summer

“Grok is Linnunrada’s handbook for hitchhikers -artificial intelligence modeled after the book, whose purpose is to answer almost anything and even suggest what questions to ask,” the company’s representatives commented in their published blog post, according to The Guardian.

According to the company, Grok outperforms the freely available version of the popular ChatGPT. According to the company, it still lags behind ChatGPT’s more efficient model.

Musk co-founded OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, but withdrew from the company in 2018. Musk has stated several times that artificial intelligence is “one of the biggest threats to humanity”.

General interest in artificial intelligence increased last year when the San Francisco company OpenAl launched its ChatGPT application. The program has impressed with its ability to write essays, poems and computer code in seconds at the user’s request. The artificial intelligence program has also raised concerns, for example, that students are using it to cheat.

Musk already said in April that he wants to respond to the artificial intelligence efforts of Microsoft and Google by creating his own artificial intelligence, which should avoid political correctness.