Arvind Krishna said in an interview with “Bloomberg” that his company will issue a decision to temporarily stop hiring in the back offices, indicating that it is possible to lay off 7,800 jobs over several years.

Crencha added that these businesses that do not require direct interaction with customers are occupied by about “approximately 26,000 employees,” noting that “I can easily see 30 percent of them being replaced over five years by artificial intelligence and automated work.”

The Bloomberg report indicated that administrative office employees are just a small part of about 260,000 IBM employees, and the company has continued to hire in certain areas even after laying off about 5,000 people in other sectors.

But in a statement to AFP on Tuesday, an IBM spokesperson cautioned that there was currently no temporary hiring halt at the Armonk, New York-based company.

“We are very selective when hiring in areas that don’t directly touch our customers or technology,” he added.

The development of artificial intelligence that has emerged in applications such as “GBT Chat” has made it possible to carry out less complex work more easily, such as some human resources tasks, data management and other repetitive operations.

A study conducted by Goldman Sachs in March indicated that up to 300 million jobs could be lost due to artificial intelligence.

But despite the shock caused by the release of “GPT Chat” in the world late last year, the technology developed by “OpenEy” with the support of Microsoft is prone to making mistakes, which prompted companies to use it for only simple tasks now.

And on Monday, Jeffrey Hinton, who can be considered the spiritual father of artificial intelligence, announced his departure from working with the artificial intelligence research team at Google, and he criticized Microsoft for its rapid move in making GPT Chat available to people.

Hinton said competition among tech giants is driving them to launch new AI technologies at breakneck speeds, threatening jobs and posing a threat to society.