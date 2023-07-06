Of Roger Corcella

White coats acknowledge a number of advantages to AI. But they have doubts about the reliability and quality of the data, as well as about the possible built-in biases

We study each other, between human intelligence and artificial intelligence. With great mutual curiosity. But distrust, at least on the human side, is still a lot. Not without reason, considered the alarms raised by scientists and Big Tech and the calls for a moratorium on the development of generative AI. Confirmation comes from the studio Reimagining Better Healthcommissioned by GE HealthCare, conducted on a sample of 5,500 patients and representatives of patient associations and 2,000 healthcare professionals working in hospitals – including doctors, nurses, technologists, technicians and therapists – in 8 countries (Brazil, China , South Korea, Germany, India, New Zealand, UK, USA) which aims to help chart a path forward when stressors such as burnout, understaffing and patient mistrust take their toll. test the resilience of health systems. See also Healthcare, IMF: "Prevention of violence requires a multidimensional and complex approach"

The healthcare system of the future: more humane and flexible Survey participants were asked to answer questions relating to the health system as a whole, based on their personal experiences and observations. The findings offer an interesting insight into the hopes and fears of patients and doctors. Doctors and patients agree on one point: the healthcare system of the future will have to be more humane and flexible. As we said, there is little trust in AI, especially on the part of doctors.

Although the majority of those surveyed believe that AI can support the clinical decision making (61%), allow faster medical interventions (54%) and contribute to improve operational efficiency (55%), the study shows that distrust and skepticism – without reference to specific products – are prevalent. Indeed only 42% of doctors believe that AI data are reliable (in the United States the percentage drops to 26%). White coats with more than 16 years of experience are even more skeptical, with only 33% trusting the quality of the data. Furthermore, doctors believe that, although AI can help reduce care inequalities (54%), the technology is also subject to bias, i.e. to built-in prejudices (44%). See also Salute, Pace (Aisd): "Diagnosis and management of chronic pain still difficult"

Patient requests On the part of patients, the doubts about the new technologies made available are, so to speak, methodological: the top priority for the futureeven before cutting-edge solutions that allow you to identify potential health problems more quickly, is identified by them in one greater flexibility in the methods, places and times of delivery of health services. An apparent paradox, given that one of the widely recognized positive effects of telemedicine, for example, lies precisely in the flexibility of healthcare response that it manages to guarantee. According to the research, some of this unease with new models of care delivery could be attributed the poor technological interoperability of the healthcare system.

Just over half of doctors say that medical technologies integrate seamlessly with each other (51%) and are easy to use and intuitive (53%). Although patients and doctors want that relevant health data of patients are available across systems and platforms, this has not been fully realized. 41% of doctors not convinced that they have timely access to reliable electronic health records and about a third of patients (35%) fear that the doctors who treat them do not have access to their relevant health data. See also Color is the Decision-Making Parameter for Consumers When Selecting Meat