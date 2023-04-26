Madrid. The existence of a previously unknown exoplanet in formation has been confirmed using machine learning tools to detect it.

A study conducted at the University of Georgia (UGA) shows that this technique can correctly determine whether an exoplanet is present by looking at protoplanetary disks, the gas around newly formed stars.

The findings published in The Astrophysical Journal they represent a first step toward using machine learning to identify previously overlooked exoplanets.

“We confirmed the planet using traditional techniques, but our models directed us to run those simulations and showed us exactly where the planet could be,” Jason Terry, a doctoral student in UGA’s department of physics and astronomy and author study principal.

“When we applied our models to a set of older observations, they identified a disk that was not known to contain a planet even though it had already been analyzed. As in previous discoveries, we ran simulations of the disk and found that a planet could create the observation”.

According to Terry, the models suggested the presence of a planet, indicated by several images that strongly highlighted a particular region of the disk that turned out to have the characteristic sign of a planet: an unusual deviation in the velocity of gas near the planet.

“This is an incredibly exciting proof of concept. We knew from our previous work that we could use machine learning to find known forming exoplanets,” said Cassandra Hall, assistant professor of computational astrophysics and principal investigator of the Planet Formation Research Group and Exoplanets in UGA. “Now, we know for sure that we can use it to make new discoveries.”

The discovery highlights how machine learning has the power to improve the work of scientists, using artificial intelligence as an additional tool to extend the precision of researchers and more efficiently economize their time when engaged in an effort as vast as investigate deep outer space.

The models were able to detect a signal in data that people had already analyzed; They found something that had not been detected before.

“This demonstrates that our models, and machine learning in general, have the ability to quickly and accurately identify important information that people may miss. This has the potential to dramatically speed up subsequent analysis and theoretical insights,” Terry said. “It only took about an hour to sift through the entire catalog and find strong evidence for a new planet in a specific location, so we think there will be an important place for these kinds of techniques as our data sets get even bigger.” .