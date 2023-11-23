In the courtyard of a maximum security prison in Maputo, Mozambique’s capital, a man wearing an orange T-shirt with the word “prisoner” written on it, stands patiently waiting in front of a large white device mounted vertically. Behind the prisoner, a nurse presses a button on a portable X-ray machine connected to artificial intelligence software.

The artificial intelligence program used with the device allows the image result to be read instantly and accurately, without the need for a doctor.

“It works in real time, we got the results in less than five minutes,” the nurse says.

The image soon appears on the screen of a technician sitting a few meters away, accompanied by a diagnosis of the prisoner’s condition. The words “radiological signs suggestive of tuberculosis” appear on the laptop screen.

This test is part of a pilot project to screen prisoners in three prisons in the Mozambican capital, run by the Stop TB organization, which receives support from the United Nations.

Overcrowded prisons are a hotbed for tuberculosis, the second most deadly disease in the world after Covid, which infected more than ten million people in 2022 and claimed the lives of 1.3 million, according to the World Health Organization.

About one in four people who contracted TB last year were in Africa. Mozambique, with a population of 32 million, has recorded about 120,000 cases.

Early diagnosis helps save lives and stop the spread of the disease. Chronic cough is one of the symptoms of tuberculosis, but some people infected with the disease do not show any symptoms.

This observation is particularly prominent in prisons, where tuberculosis spreads through the air and crowded cells provide a breeding ground for infections.

“Fiction”

The portable, AI-powered X-ray machine improves traditional diagnosis because it is faster than skin or blood tests that have to be analyzed in a laboratory. In addition, there is no need for patients to move around or the presence of radiologists, who are limited in number in rural areas or poor countries, says Suvanand Sahu, deputy director of Stop TB.

He continues, “It is a major advancement related to technology.”

In a prison in Maputo, the capital of Mozambique, prisoners who test positive for the disease are isolated behind a rusty metal door.

“It’s not easy to see my friends moving freely and playing, but I have to accept that I’m sick,” says Kenneh Forton, a prisoner for ten years on drug charges, pointing to the trees in the prison courtyard.

After he tested positive for tuberculosis, he is currently undergoing treatment that may take months. He says, “This stage will end one day and I will get out of here.”

At the beginning of this month, a World Health Organization report indicated that the number of deaths from tuberculosis around the world would decrease in 2022, an indication of the progress made in eliminating the disease.

“Just a few years ago, if I had said at a meeting that we could bring anywhere an X-ray machine whose results could be read by a machine without a radiologist, I probably would have been asked to write a science fiction novel,” Sahoo says.