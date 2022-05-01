An Artificial Intelligence (AI) model developed by researcher Wang Weimin can recognize deepfakes with 98.53% accuracy. The technology was awarded in Singapore by the Trusted Media Challenge, organized by the National Research Foundation, by defeating 469 competing teams.

Deepfakes are techniques that allow you to hide and change the face and voice of videos or photographs. In Brazil, journalist and screenwriter Bruno Sartori became famous for creating parodies with technology, which also serve to denounce its political use (see video at the end).

Weimin, who works at tech giant ByteDance, which owns TikTok, won a $100,000 prize. He received an initial grant of $300,000 to commercialize his project. His intention is to sell the tool so that customers can detect deepfakes.

