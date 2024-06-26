Artificial Intelligence | Data protection experts were worried about Meta’s artificial intelligence plans

Artificial intelligence|Meta has postponed its plans to collect data from European users to train artificial intelligence. Originally, the user had to inform Metal by Wednesday if he did not want to object to the use of his data.

Social media company Meta Platforms has suspended its plan to collect data from European users of its social media services to train its artificial intelligence service.

In May, Meta sent messages to European users of its Facebook and Instagram services about updating its privacy policy.

The company said in the messages that it is updating its privacy policy to expand its artificial intelligence services called Meta AI and AI Creative Tools. According to the company, it needs users’ public text and image publications to develop and improve its artificial intelligence services.

Originally, the update privacy policy was supposed to go into effect on Wednesday, June 26, but Meta said in mid-June that it was postponing its intentions.

Meta announced the postponement in his blog post after Ireland’s data protection agency said it opposed the project due to data protection concerns. The Irish Agency has the main responsibility for the data protection regulation of Meta’s services in the European Union.

Meta said it is still “committed” to bringing the Meta AI service to European users, but without data from European users, the service would remain incomplete.

“Without local knowledge, we can only offer people a second-class experience. It means we cannot launch Meta AI in Europe at the moment,” Meta said on its blog.

Meta has previously argued that it needs data from European users to help its AI better understand Europe’s linguistic, geographical and cultural differences.

Meta has said that it has sent a total of more than two billion application messages and e-mails about the change to European users.

The company said in messages sent in May that users have the right to object to the use of their data in artificial intelligence training by informing the company about it using a form.

Data protection experts have criticized the fact that the company does not ask the user for permission to use the data, but the user must object to it.

Meta has made it difficult to find the data access prohibition form. In the past, it has been reported to have been found in the privacy settings of Facebook and Instagram apps through a complicated path. The link to the form has previously been found in the middle of the mass of text.

The easiest way to get to the form is either from the e-mail received by the user or from the notification of the application, if you have noticed it among other messages and notifications.

Clicking on a link in an email or messages opens a form that asks for the user’s country of residence, email address, and information on how the processing of the user’s data affects him and other information that helps in processing the ban.

The e-mail about the acceptance of the ban request comes almost immediately after sending the form, so the reasons don’t have to be complicated.

