Did Eric Schmidt perhaps say what everyone in Silicon Valley is secretly thinking? The former Google boss and start-up investor was recently sitting in a seminar room at Stanford University, chatting with students about start-ups and artificial intelligence. For successful start-ups, Schmidt said, it ultimately doesn’t matter whether they have stolen other people’s creative content. If the company “takes off, you just hire a lot of lawyers to clean up the mess.” On the other hand, if “nobody is using your product, then it doesn’t matter whether you stole the content. And don’t quote me on that,” Schmidt added, before he was informed that the event was being recorded. The video is no longer available on the university’s YouTube channel, but is available on other channels.