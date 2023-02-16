To this day, artificial intelligence has opted to carry out all kinds of intelligent activities, this from being an avid gamer of Minecraft to creating scripts for future films. And now it seems that things want to go a step further, with a project that is creating levels of the famous franchise of Super Mario.

This new program, called MarioGPT, uses technology GPT2 to generate Mario levels based on text input. This way he could shape almost his own games following a kind of programming logic. As well as the exhibition to see how they are usually structured in games of Mario originals.

This is the developer’s description:

Our MarioGPT model is an improved version of the GPT2 distilled language model. Like GPT2, MarioGPT is able to predict the next tile sequences. The levels are represented as strings, which are tokenized using a byte-pair encoding, similar to the original GPT2 model. The level is then divided into columns and flattened into a single vector. To incorporate fast information, we use a frozen text encoder in the form of a pretrained two-way LLM (BART) and generate the average hidden states of the model’s step-forward. This average hidden state is then used in the cross-attention layers of the GPT2 architecture in combination with the actual level sequence that is passed to the model.

In fact, users can learn more about the subject in this link.

Editor’s note: It is interesting how this type of technology is growing, but it is also scary because of the work of programmers. The good thing is that for now all this is far from arriving as a replacement.