Artificial intelligence control | Italy may ban Chat GPT – the authorities threaten a 20 million euro fine

According to the Italian authorities, the Open AI company developing the artificial intelligence application Chat GPT has not complied with EU data regulations.

Italian data protection authorities say they have imposed temporary restrictions on how Open AI, the developer of the popular Chat GPT artificial intelligence app, can access the data of Italian users.

At the same time, the authorities say that they have opened an investigation related to the subject. The news agency reports on the matter, among others Reuters.

In the international media, the authorities’ announcement has been interpreted as meaning the banning of Chat GPT in Italy. However, it is not yet clear what the Italian authorities’ announcement means in practice.

In HS’s test on Friday afternoon, Chat GPT could still be used normally, even though the connection had been routed via VPN to Italy.

Italian according to the authorities, Chat GPT has violated regulations related to the collection and management of user data. In its announcement, it also noted a problem that occurred after mid-March, where some Chat GPT users could see at least the titles of conversations started by other users of the application.

According to the authorities, Open AI has no legal basis to justify the collection and storage of extensive personal data for the purpose of training the algorithm.

Officials say Open AI also doesn’t enforce the 13-year age limit on Chat GPT, exposing children younger than that to responses that aren’t appropriate for them.

According to the authorities, Open AI has 20 days to explain how it plans to make Chat GPT compliant with EU data protection regulations. The authorities are threatening the company with a fine, which could be up to 20 million euros or four percent of the company’s turnover.

Open AI had not yet commented on the Italian authorities’ announcement on Friday afternoon Finnish time.

Previously this week, among other things Elon Musk and a number of other celebrities demanded in an open letter that the development of artificial intelligence be suspended for at least half a year.

The signatories of the letter warned in the letter about the possible risks of artificial intelligence systems and remind that artificial intelligence systems can be a threat to society and humanity.