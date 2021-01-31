In Spain, last minute grid changes are the order of the day. A few moves to weaken the main competitor. Now, that programming is heading to be in the hands of an algorithm. It is nothing unknown to the world of television, at least of the platforms. Netflix thus creates its home page based on the likes of its subscribers.

However, now it comes to traditional TV. AMC Networks will launch Selekt in Spain, a new television channel that aims to bring together the advantages of all the models: general programming, linear broadcasting, premium content and a grid designed by artificial intelligence.

«In this context, we launched something useful for both the audience and the operators: a channel that could show and teach the best of all AMC Networks channels so that many people can discover content that, due to lack of time or complexity and the extension of the audiovisual, many times go unnoticed “, says Manuel Balsera, general director of AMC Networks International in Southern Europe.

In this way, Selekt will broadcast on a linear channel premieres and premieres, original productions, greatest hits, exclusive content and simultaneous premieres of the eleven thematic channels of AMC Networks: AMC, Canal Hollywood, Sundance TV, DARK, Somos, XTRM, Odisea, Canal Cocina, Canal Decasa, Canal Panda and Sol Música. Selekt is available at no additional cost within the Vodafone TV and Orange TV offer.