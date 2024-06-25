Google is introducing several innovations to Gmail that promise to make email management more agile and intuitive. with the help of artificial intelligence. The Gemini panel will allow you to perform advanced operations such as summarizing entire email conversations and drafting new emails. This tool stands out for the introduction of “proactive prompts”, but also offers the possibility of asking “free-form questions”, taking advantage of Google’s most advanced models, including the Gemini 1.5 Pro. These features are not limited to the Gmail desktop: it will also be possible to have conversations summarized by Gemini in mobile apps.

However, access to these enhancements will be exclusive to paying Gemini users: you will need to be a Google Workspace customer with a Gemini Business or Enterprise add-on, or own a Gemini Education or Education Premium add-on, or be a subscriber to Google One AI Premium. Additionally, Google announced the extension of Gemini functionality to side panels in Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drive, promised during last month’s I/O event. And that’s not all: additional AI features are planned for Gmail, including “Contextual Smart Reply,” which could further simplify the management of daily emails.