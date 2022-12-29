The Urgent Spanish Foundation (FundéuRAE), promoted by the EFE Agency and the Royal Spanish Academy, has awarded the title of “word of the year” in 2022 to the complex expression “artificial intelligence”.

It has been chosen for “its important presence in the media during the last twelve months, as well as in the social debate”

This is the tenth time that the Foundation chooses its word of the year. The previous winners were escrache (2013), selfie (2014), refugee (2015), populism (2016), aporophobia (2017), microplastic (2018), emojis (2019), confinement (2020) and vaccine (2021). Artificial intelligence thus becomes the first winner after the coronavirus pandemic, which marked the news of the previous two years.