Ser, the sun doesn’t revolve around the earth, man is descended from apes, and we don’t always have something to control our instincts. But the author? Must be immortal if his much-cited death could not make him obsolete. What the three-part spearhead of narcissistic insults from Copernicus to Darwin to Freud prepared, ChatGPT is now taking to the next round: More than 250 self-published titles on Amazon now list the AI ​​as a (co-)author, a high number of unreported cases is obvious. Participating in this upswing is precisely the segment that relies on self-publishing beyond the trade publishers. What irony! But where else should they appear, these artificially generated works that are not copyrighted at all?

It has long been possible to bring written material from the drawers at home to people and at book fairs without any contact with the publisher, editing or fact checking. With pre-assembled kits, Amazon and Books on Demand are publicizing (and monetizing) what would once have ended up in the dark corners of dusty attics. There are no control mechanisms. Only the author has held up well so far. The man of letters, whom Roland Barthes had so prominently declared dead, also thrived outside of the big publishing houses. Until now. The publications that are now flooding the market in the name of AI are primarily weird children’s books and abstruse guidebooks that sprout from the ground before – low-threshold in terms of effort and sales price. In the meantime, however, the texts written by others also end up on the desks of literary magazines without being marked accordingly.

Self-writing is held in high esteem

The fact that ChatGPT generates text at the push of a button and cannot succumb to writer’s block promises quick profit. The American science fiction and fantasy magazine “Clarkesworld” is now acting as the gatekeeper of a new old production aesthetic: Publisher and editor-in-chief Neil Clarke claims to have exposed more than a third of the submitted articles as “AI spam”. His sheet doesn’t even allow a questioning of the software to overcome the initial emptiness on the paper, self-writing is ranked high in the self-publishing genre.

In the middle of the month, the acceptance of all short prose for publication was therefore stopped entirely. This much is certain: if this catches on, it will be difficult for young authors across all genres. How to get the Author category without sacrificing offspring? Clarke doesn’t know what to do yet. ChatGPT already: recognition software. If the AI ​​were conscious, that would be its first insult.