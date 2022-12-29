The number of patients who have few or no sequelae after a stroke (CVA) has been multiplied by three in the United Kingdom, thanks to artificial intelligence (AI), announced the British Ministry of Health.

Developed by a company based in Oxford, the Brainomix e-Stroke system reduces the diagnosis by more than an hour and allows you to quickly choose the most appropriate treatment.

Its use, in 111,000 suspected stroke cases, increased the rate of patients with no or mild disability from 16% to 48%.

AI provides decision-making support in the interpretation of brain scans, to allow the patient “to have the right treatment, in the right place, at the right time”, underlined the British ministry.

Over 85,000 people in England have a stroke each year.

The Ministry of Health cites the example of Carol Wilson, a teaching assistant and grandmother, who, in June 2021, had severe cramps and quickly lost her sight and the use of her limbs.

The ‘software’ made it possible to quickly diagnose a blood clot in the brain and opt for a thrombectomy.

“I was able to sit up and text my family the same day, come home and walk again about two days after having a stroke,” said the Brit.

Timothy Ferris, Director of Transformation for the Public Health System (NHS), underlined that “every minute saved during the initial hospital assessment of people with stroke symptoms dramatically increases the chances of a patient leaving hospital healthy”.