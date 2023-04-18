What is the relationship between the mind and the body?

That question, which has plagued philosophers for centuries, is taking on a new urgency as sophisticated machines powered by artificial intelligence infiltrate society. Chatbots like OpenAI’s GPT-4 and Google’s Bard have minds, in a sense.: Trained with vast stores of human language, they have learned to generate novel combinations of text, images, and video. Directed in the right way, they can express desires, beliefs, hopes, intentions, love.

But some researchers say that technology will not achieve true intelligence until it is combined with a body that can perceive and react to its environment. For them, to speak of disembodied intelligent minds is wrong, even dangerous. AI that is unable to explore the world and know its limits, as children do, could make life-threatening mistakes and pursue its goals at the risk of human well-being.

“The body, in a very simple way, is the foundation for intelligent, cautious action,” said Joshua Bongard, a robotics specialist at the University of Vermont. “As far as I can see, this is the only path to safe AI.”

In a lab in Pasadena, California, engineers at a startup called Embodied have spent the last few years developing one of the first dumbbells of a large language model with a body: a robot called Moxie. About the size of a toddler, Moxie was conceived to help developmentally disabled children practice emotional awareness and communication skills.

When someone speaks to Moxie, its processor converts the sound into text and feeds it into a large language pattern, which generates a verbal and physical response. Moxie’s eyes can move to comfort you and she can smile to cheer you up. The robot also has sensors that pick up visual cues and respond to your body language.imitating and learning from the behavior of the people around him.

Over time, the robot gets better at this give and take, like a friend getting to know you, said Paolo Pirjanian, founder of Embodied.

In March, Alphabet, Google’s parent company, announced the success of a robot called PaLM-E, which was able to take in visual features of its environment and information about its own body position and translate it all into natural language. This allowed the robot to represent where it was in space in relation to other things, and eventually to open a drawer and grab a bag of chips.

Robots of this type, experts say, will be able to perform basic tasks without special programming. They might as well prepare a meal for you or pick you up off the ground after a fall in response to a series of simple commands. But many researchers doubt that machine mindsstructured in this modular way, become truly connected to the physical world and, therefore, they will never be able to show crucial aspects of human intelligence.

Boyuan Chen, a robotics specialist at Duke University in North Carolina, pointed out that the mind is inseparable from the body’s reactions to the real world, formed over millions of years of evolution. Babies learn to pick up objects long before they learn language.

In contrast, an AI robot’s mind was formed entirely on the basis of language and often makes common-sense errors that result from training procedures. It lacks a deeper link between the physical and the theoretical, Chen said.

Bongard agreed. He has developed small robots made of frog cells, called xenobots, that can perform basic tasks and move around their environment. Although xenobots seem less impressive than chatbots that can write original haiku, they might be closer to the kind of intelligence we’re interested in.

Some experts, including Pirjanian, recently expressed concern in a letter about the possibility of creating AI that could selflessly overwhelm humans in pursuit of some goal (such as efficiently producing paper clips), or that could be harnessed for nefarious purposes ( such as disinformation campaigns). The letter called for a temporary pause on training models more powerful than GPT-4.

Pirjanian noted that his own robot could be seen as dangerous in this sense: “Imagine if you had a trusted companion robot that feels like part of the family, but is subtly brainwashed,” he said. To prevent this, his team trained a program to monitor Moxie’s behavior and identify or prevent anything potentially harmful or confusing.

Bongard believes that the only way to infuse AI with a solid understanding of its own limitations is to rely on the constant trial and error of moving in the real world. Start with simple robots, she said, “and as they show they can do things safely, they’ll be allowed to have more arms and more legs.”

And perhaps, with the help of a body, a real artificial mind will arise.

By: OLIVER WHANG