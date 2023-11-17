In the world of household appliances, more and more innovative and amazing devices appear every year, bringing even more comfort to our lives. However, when it comes to robot vacuum cleaners, Dreame Technology are bringing something truly revolutionary to the scene. About the new miracle of technology from a high-tech company – in the material of Lenta.ru. erid: 2RanykqfGet

1 When technology becomes a way of life Dreame Technology, founded in 2015 by Mr. Yu Hao, a graduate of Tsinghua University, introduces us to a new model of robot vacuum cleaner – Dreame Bot L30 Ultra. This is not just a cleaning device, it is a true symbol of progressive technology and modern design.

Thus, manufacturers began to equip their cleaners with external self-cleaning stations and implemented a floor washing function. Dreame Bot L30 Ultra will be officially presented at the ICF exhibition this fall in Moscow. ICF is an exhibition of consumer goods from China. The Dreame Bot L30 Ultra robot vacuum cleaner is the flagship of the new generation: this model will feature many new features that will change the approach to robotic house cleaning, both regular and wet. No one has yet succeeded in combining so many advanced functions and design solutions in one robot, as is currently implemented in the Dreame Bot L30 Ultra.

2 Meet the bionic retractable arm One of the main differences between Dreame Bot L30 Ultra and other robotic vacuum cleaners is its innovative bionic retractable “arm”. This technology allows the robot to reach hard-to-reach places that are usually untouched by conventional vacuum cleaners. With a position-sensitive detector, Dreame Bot L30 Ultra detects edges and corners, automatically extending the mop for a deeper, more thorough cleaning. See also USA, DEA war on rainbow Fentanyl created to attract young people

Intelligent algorithms help the L30 Ultra recognize complex home environments so it knows when, where and how best to extend and retract the mop. In addition to the fact that this functionality allows you to clean the space of the house as much as possible, it allows you to load the device itself to a lesser extent and ensures its maximum service life.

3 Artificial intelligence in home cleaning Dreame Bot L30 Ultra doesn’t just clean, it learns how to clean your home. Thanks to intelligent algorithms, the robot is able to adapt to different conditions, knowing how to most effectively use its capabilities. It can accurately identify and avoid more than 55 types of obstacles, as well as visually recognize carpets and tailor cleaning based on the surface. Such technologies allow the device to select the method and type of cleaning for a variety of surfaces as accurately as possible. And it doesn’t matter that in one room you have parquet flooring with a beautiful carpet on it, in the kitchen and in the hall you have porcelain tiles, and in the children’s room the entire floor is covered with carpet. In any case, all surfaces will be perfectly clean after using Dreame Bot L30 Ultra. The robot will also identify the most severe stains and begin to wash them again until it achieves the ideal. box#3524658

4 Double wet cleaning with hot water The wet cleaning feature of the Dreame Bot L30 Ultra raises the bar in home cleanliness. Special attachments allow double washing with hot water at 58℃, which ensures effective removal of even the most stubborn stains and oil stains. With this option, the floor will shine clean and fresh. See also The EU's ax on the Erasmus program in Hungary: politicians linked to Orban on the boards of 21 universities

Thanks to the lifting rubber brush and automatically closing fan motor, cleaning is carried out silently. At the same time, the suction power is an extremely impressive 7000 Pa. It is also important to note that the robot will replenish water supplies for wet cleaning from the station, which again will ensure high autonomy and allow you to clean even large rooms in your absence.

6 Smart voice assistant: a new level of control The main motto of the Dreame Bot L30 Ultra developers is to make cleaning as convenient and efficient as possible for users. The built-in smart voice assistant allows you to control the robot without any extra effort. See also Lega, Fedriga secretary and congress after the summer? Malaise in the North

We are already getting used to the fact that in a “smart home” we do not need to press buttons, but only need to give a command. Dreame Bot L30 Ultra takes the functionality of the modern home to an even higher level.

8 Remote control One of the key advantages of the Dreame Bot L30 Ultra smart voice assistant is the ability to control the robot even from a distance. Using a special application on your smartphone, you can give commands to the robot from anywhere in the world, ensuring cleanliness and order in your home even when you are far from it. Just imagine – before returning from vacation, you can clean the house in advance, and if you use integration with a video surveillance system, then even soil from a flower pot scattered by your beloved pet in your absence will be removed by the robot at your first command, even when you are kilometers away Houses.

