Working only three days a week and having double the free time. According to Bill Gates, this is the future that awaits us thanks to Artificial Intelligence. According to the New York Post, the founder of Microsoft was interviewed during the podcast ‘What Now?’ by Trevor Noah on the risks of AI, was optimistic.

“In the future – said Gates – machines will be able to produce food and everything else. If in the end you create a society where you only have to work three days a week, that’s probably fine.” In short, there may come a day, not too late, when people “no longer have to work so hard” just to make ends meet.

Last March, Gates had already written that the rapid advancement of AI will change “the way people work, learn, travel, get healthcare and communicate with each other.” And “industries will reorient themselves around it. Companies will distinguish themselves by how well they use it.” In any case, the impact that Artificial Intelligence will have on our future will be enormous but it could also be enormously positive. It will all depend on how it is used.