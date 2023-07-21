Seven US hi-tech companies (Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Inflection, Meta, Microsoft and OpenAI) have accepted the White House’s invitation on responsibility in the development of generative artificial intelligence, and will sign a joint and voluntary commitment to answer the many doubts about the risks of the new AI-related technology. Among the promises there are investments in cybersecurity, more research and a new system of icons with explicit stamps that reveal when a content is not generated by human beings. Representatives of all seven companies will be welcomed to the White House today to discuss in person the new code of conduct, which is signed voluntarily and therefore not legally binding. Rather, it is a “commitment” made by the companies in the forefront of the development of AI, which will lead to the implementation of some innovations already in the coming weeks. In recent months, the Biden administration has met with experts in the sector and beyond to discuss how to regulate the use of artificial intelligence for the production of content on the Internet, and in the coming weeks it should propose a series of laws in this regard. Last May, the US government also increased the funds of the National Science Foundation, allocating 140 million dollars to launch seven new National AI Research Institutes on federal territory.