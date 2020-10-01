In Belarus, IT specialist Andrei Maksimov, together with a team of volunteers, created the “Return of Faces” project, which makes it possible to identify security officials in balaclavas who participated in violent dispersal and beating of protesters.

According to the author of the computer program in interview with Radio Liberty, it is based on a comparison of databases, as well as accounts in social networks, and the authors of the Internet resources “Punishers of Belarus” and “Black Book of Belarus” were involved in its compilation.

At the moment, more than a million users have watched the video broadcast of the program with which it is possible to carry out such a comparison.

Let us remind you that only on the last day of mass opposition protests in Belarus, on September 27, security officials detained more than 340 protesters, and the arrests began even before the start of the rally.

