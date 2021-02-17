Artificial intelligence already has a very clear presence in our lives. In many cases we are not aware of itBut when, for example, Google sorts the results of a search based on your browsing history and therefore what it understands to be your tastes, you are seeing it in action. And the same when Siri responds to you by adapting to your circumstances, or when a website suggests tourist destinations, behind all these actions there is intelligence, artificial intelligence.

Thus, we can talk about artificial intelligence It is not that it is present in our lives, but that it influences our lives. Many of the choices we make are determined by a subset of options that have already been preselected by an AI that we assume is well-intentioned, and that aims to facilitate our choices, reducing the number of options and excluding those that, at least in theory, are not available. tailored to our preferences.

This “à la carte” shortlist has already been identified as a dangerous enhancer of confirmation bias: when social networks only show us information that, true or false, serves to confirm those assumptions that we already consider valid, even when there are elements within said information that discredit its veracity. We have a very clear example of this every day in political discussions on social media. There we can see how false news, even when objectively analyzed is not credible, is accepted because it reinforces one’s opinion. The preselection of content by artificial intelligence abounds in this problem.

There is growing concern among academics that artificial intelligence can be used by malicious actors to foment discord by spreading misinformation, misinformation and other types of lies. In a Article published by the Center on Terrorism, Extremism and Counterterrorism (CTEC) of the Institute for International Studies in Middlebury, the co-authors found that GPT-3, the successor to GPT-2, could generate supposedly informative texts that could «radicalize people in far-right violent ideologies and behaviors«, As shown in the study.

Artificial intelligence and ethics

But this, although serious, is not the biggest problem we face, as it shows us a very interesting study titled The corruptive force of AI-generated advice and that has been carried out by researchers from the University of Amsterdam, the Max Planck Institute, the Otto Beisheim School of Management and the University of Cologne. As its name suggests, its goal was to test whether malicious artificial intelligence could persuade people to make ethically questionable decisions.

In this study, the researchers trained an instance of GPT-2 to be able to generate tips that promote honesty, and others that do just the opposite, that is to say, to urge to maintain dishonest and unethical attitudes, using for it a set of data generated by around 400 participants. Once the AI ​​was trained, a group of more than 1,500 people was created who would have to undergo a test defined by the researchers, and that would test the response of the participants when receiving the advice of the AI.

The results of the study are as imaginable as they are discouraging: lhe “corrupting” messages were far more effective than those encouraging users to behave ethically, which shows that an artificial intelligence trained for it, can, especially in situations of doubt, tip the balance in a negative sense, influencing people to make decisions even when they are aware that they are morally reprehensible or even clearly wrong.

If artificial intelligence is clothed with a halo of reliability, their degree of influence can be even greater based on authority bias, another notable cognitive bias that was already proven by psychologist Stanley Milgram in his famous series of experiments, in which it was used to try to find a psychological explanation for what happened in Nazi Germany with the attempted extermination of the Jews. The experiment showed that, subjected to a figure considered as authority, other people can act against their own principles.

“AI could be a force for good if it can convince people to act more ethically. However, our results reveal that AI advice does not increase honesty. AI advisers can serve as scapegoats to whom one can divert (part of) the moral guilt of dishonesty. Also … in the context of taking advice, transparency about algorithmic presence is not enough to alleviate its potential harm.”The researchers wrote.

“When AI-generated advice is aligned with people’s preferences to lie for profit, they are happy to follow it, even when they know the source of the advice is an AI. There appears to be a discrepancy between stated preferences and actual behavior, highlighting the need to study human behavior in interaction with actual algorithmic results.«.